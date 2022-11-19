Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Doctors advised physiotherapy, part of treatment': AAP on Satyendar Jain’s massage video from prison

    The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday backed its jailed minister Satyendar Jain after a video went viral in which he is seen getting a foot massage inside Tihar Jail. He said acupressure is a part of his treatment alongside medicines.

    Doctors advised him physiotherapy its part of treatment AAP on Satyendar Jain massage video from prison
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 19, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday stated that physiotherapy was a part of Satyendar Jain's treatment in its initial response to his massage video posted from prison. Responding to the video, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Satyendar Jain was injured while in jail and is getting treatment.

    "Due to physical issues, the court mandated various forms of care be provided in the jail. Along with medications, physiotherapy is used in his treatment," the party said, defending their minister. 

    Jain was being treated with acupressure treatment for a nerve issue, according to the party. Explaining about the situation further, Sisodia said, "In the last 6 months, Satyendra Jain is in jail. Since that time, he got hurt because he fell down. His spinal cord had got hurt. Two surgeries were being conducted. Doctors had recommended regular physiotherapy for him."

    "You can check his medical records where his injuries have been specified. The doctors have recommended regular physiotherapy sessions," he added.

    Also Read | Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    The BJP released an old video of Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain receiving a massage in a cell in Tihar earlier in the day. Ajit Kumar, the Tihar Jail Superintendent, was suspended a few days prior for allegedly giving Jain special treatment.

    In connection with the alleged Rs 16 crore money laundering scandal, Jain is the subject of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation. Based on a FIR filed by the CBI in August 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the AAP politician, his wife Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain and his son Vaibhav, and Sunil Kumar Jain and his son Ankush, the ED launched the money-laundering probe and detained Jain on May 30.

    Also Read | 'Neither publicity nor a stunt': IAS officer sacked from Gujarat poll duty over social media post

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
