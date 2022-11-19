Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

The Enforcement Directorate had some days ago informed a Delhi court that Jain was being given VIP treatment inside the Tihar jail, with facilities like head, foot and back massages being provided to him.

A sensational video has emerged that shows AAP leader Satyendar Jain receiving VIP treatment inside Delhi's Tihar Jail cell, where he has been lodged in connection with the ongoing investigation over money laundering charges. The video shows the former Delhi minister receiving a body massage almost on a daily basis.

The video came days after Tihar Jail Superintendent Ajit Kumar has suspended allegedly for providing VIP treatment to Jain.

AAP had then rubbished the allegations. The BJP, meanwhile, slammed the AAP as the video went viral. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to Twitter to remark: "Hawalabaaz who has not got bail for 5 months gets a head massage! Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt. This is how the official position was abused for Vasooli and massage, thanks to Kejriwal.

Jain, accused of having laundered money through four firms allegedly linked to him, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On Thursday, a Delhi court denied bail to the AAP leader and two others. Special Judge Vikas Dhull noted that prima facie, Jain was "actually involved in concealing the proceeds of crime by giving cash to the Kolkata-based entry operators. Thereafter, to show that the income of these three companies was untainted, he brought the cash into three firms against the sale of shares'.

The court further noted that 'proceeds of crime worth 1/3rd of Rs 4.61 crore was laundered. Besides this, Jain used the same modus operandi to convert his proceeds of crime of Rs 15 lakh by receiving accommodation entries from Kolkata-based entry operators in his firm named J J Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd'.