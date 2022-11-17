Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Money laundering case: 12 officials posted at AAP leader Satyendar Jain's Tihar jail cell transferred

    Recently, Director general (prisons) Sandeep Goel was transferred and attached to police headquarters. Dheeraj Mathur was also appointed as the new spokesperson for Tihar jail last month.

    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 2:55 PM IST

    In a recent development, at least 12 officials posted at the Tihar Jail cell, where Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain is lodged, have been transferred, officials aware of the matter have said.

    According to reports, the transfers come after the suspension of jail official Ajit Kumar on Monday for allegedly circumventing rules to provide special facilities to the AAP leader. Jain was Delhi's minister of prisons until his arrest over money laundering charges this year.

    Also read: Aaftab burnt Shraddha's face after dismembering her: Delhi Police

    "The officers transferred are those who were directly guarding or were in charge of the cell where [Jain] was lodged. An inquiry has been ordered to probe their role," said an official, requesting anonymity.

    In October this year, Union home ministry sought a report from Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar over allegations that Jain was availing special treatment in connivance with the jail authorities.

    Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed a Delhi court that Jain was living a luxurious lifestyle with facilities such as the face, head, and foot massages. It is reportedly said that he was getting fruits and salads and was meeting his family and witnesses in the case in which Jain has been arrested.

    Also read: Morbi bridge collapse: Civic body owns up to tragedy, says 'bridge shouldn't have been opened'

    Based on a 2017 case, the ED arrested Jain in May by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in which Jain and his wife Poonam Jain are accused of amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.47 crore between 2015 and 2017, which was 217.20% more than their known sources of income.

    The agency has alleged Jain set up shell companies to launder money. AAP has said Jain was arrested because he was the party in charge of the Himachal Pradesh elections this month.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2022, 2:55 PM IST
