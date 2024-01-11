Swachh Survekshan 2024: Indore bags top spot as cleanest city for 7th time; Surat joint winner (WATCH)

Recognizing the importance of cleanliness along the Ganga, Varanasi and Prayagraj have secured the top spots as the Cleanest Ganga Towns in Swachh Survekshan 2023, ranking 1st and 2nd, respectively. Their efforts contribute significantly to preserving the sanctity of this sacred river.

In a resounding victory for the commitment to cleanliness, Indore and Surat have once again emerged as the cleanest cities in India, securing the coveted All India Clean City Rank 1 in Swachh Survekshan 2023. Indore, making history by clinching the title for the seventh consecutive time, and Surat, showcasing unwavering dedication, have set the gold standard for maintaining a cleaner and greener urban landscape.

Adding to the brilliance of the cleanliness campaign, Navi Mumbai has secured the All India Clean City Rank 3, underscoring its dedication to fostering a greener future. This recognition is a testament to the city's robust waste management systems, community engagement, and sustainable urban development initiatives.

In the category of cities with a population less than one lakh, Saswad has secured the All India Clean City Rank 1, showcasing commendable efforts in contributing to the shared vision of a cleaner and healthier nation. Patan follows suit, shining as the All India Clean City Rank 2, with Lonavala claiming the third position, emphasizing their dedication to cleanliness.

The MHOW Cantonment Board deserves accolades for being recognized as the Cleanest Cantonment Board, setting a commendable example for others. Chandigarh, on the other hand, clinched the title of Best Safaimitra Surakshit Sheher in Swachh Survekshan 2023, demonstrating their commitment to creating a safer and cleaner city.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra secured rank 1 among the Best Performing States in Swachh Survekshan 2023. The state's commitment to cleanliness sets a remarkable example for the nation. Madhya Pradesh ranked as the 2nd Best Performing State, contributing significantly to a cleaner and greener India. Chhattisgarh secures the 3rd rank among the Best Performing States, adding another feather to the cap of states prioritizing cleanliness.