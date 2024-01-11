Ayodhya: 21,000 priests unite for 'Ram Naam' maha yagya ahead of temple consecration; check details

The Maha Yagya will be conducted by 21,000 priests from Nepal, and 1008 huts, along with a grand yagya mandap, have been set up for the purpose. The yagya, a Makar Sankranti tradition, is expanded this year in light of the upcoming temple ceremony.

A grand 'Ram Naam Maha Yagya' is set to take place on the banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya from January 14 to January 25, leading up to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple. Organized by Atmanand Das Mahatyagi, also known as Nepali Baba, the event will see the establishment of 1008 Narmadeshwar Shivlings.

A tent city on 100 acres along the Saryu riverbank has been prepared, and arrangements are in place to accommodate 50,000 devotees daily, with a feast for around 1 lakh devotees per day.

After the Maha Yagya concludes, the 1008 Shivlings will be immersed in river Saryu. The 'havan' will commence on January 17, featuring the chanting of 24,000 verses of Ramayan, continuing until January 25.

Each day, 1008 Shivlings will be anointed with panchamrit, and 1,100 couples will perform havan with the recital of Ram Mantras in 100 ponds built at Yagyashala. The stones for carving the Shivlings have been sourced from river Narmada in Madhya Pradesh, and Atmanand Das Mahatyagi aims to complete the carving work before January 14, emphasizing the auspicious nature of the occasion.

