    Indore: Former Congress councillor Anwar Kadri enters journalist's house with gun, beats him; WATCH CCTV video

    Former Congress councillor Anwar Qadri barged into the house of a local journalist with a gun and assaulted him and his family. The incident was reported in Badwali Chowki area of Indore late on Wednesday night. 

    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 5:03 PM IST

    Anwar Qadri, a former Congress councillor, broke into a local journalist's home armed with a gun and attacked him and his family in a blatant act of lawlessness. The journalist was beaten by the accused for supposedly writing a story that was critical of him. The incident was reported in Badwali Chowki area of Indore late on Wednesday night. 

    CCTV video of Qadri and his men entering the house and creating a ruckus there has surfaced. After the victim filed a complaint, Sadar Bazar police got the victim medically examined and registered a case against the accused. The accused also filed a counter FIR.

    The Sadar Bazar police claim that Anwar Qadri, a former councilor, and his associates broke into Javed Khan's home. Qadri beat Javed with kicks and punches. Javed alleged that Qadri even beat the women of the house. The house was also vandalized.

    Javed has taken out the CCTV footage of the incident and complained to the Sadar Bazar police. On the complaint of Javed, the police have registered a case against former councilor Anwar Qadri, Zuber, Anees Qureshi and Aslam under sections including assault.

    Javed revealed to the police that he works as a journalist and resides in South Bajaria. "At 6:00 p.m., a news report on Anwar Qadri's unlawful property acquisition was posted on WhatsApp. Anwar and his friends broke into my home on Wednesday night as a result of this," he said.

    "My mother Zohrabi was also kicked and punched as she stepped up to help me. They also gave me a beating. I hurt my leg and chest," he added.

