Indian-origin manufacturer's 'Swad' among 6 cinnamon products that US FDA wants consumers to stop using

This cautionary measure followed nationwide recalls of lead-contaminated applesauce linked to numerous cases of poisoning, primarily in young children. Despite the lower levels of lead detected in the ground cinnamon products, the FDA emphasized potential health risks associated with prolonged consumption

Chicago-based Indian-origin manufacturer Raja Foods' Cinnamon powder was among six spice products found to contain high levels of lead by the United States Food and Drug Administration. The US FDA issued a public health alert on Wednesday, advising consumers against purchasing six ground cinnamon products sold by retailers due to elevated levels of lead.

The warning also urged consumers to inspect their spice racks and discard any of the identified items. This cautionary measure follows nationwide recalls of lead-contaminated applesauce, which has been associated with 468 cases of poisoning, primarily among young children. Concerned about the risk of lead toxicity, particularly in children, the FDA conducted a targeted survey of ground cinnamon products from discount retail stores, analyzing the samples for lead and chromium.

The agency identified elevated levels of metals in six brands of ground cinnamon:

* MTCI, available at SF Supermarket

* Swad, available at Patel Brothers

* La Fiesta, available at La Superior and SuperMercados

* Marcum, available at Save A Lot

* Supreme Tradition, available at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar

* El Chilar, available at La Joya Morelense

FDA Issues By A Clarification

It's essential to highlight that the lead levels detected in the ground cinnamon products mentioned above are considerably lower compared to the levels found in cinnamon within the recalled applesauce pouches removed from the market last autumn.

The products currently under recommendation for recall exhibit lead levels ranging from 2.03 to 3.4 parts per million (ppm). These levels are approximately 2,000 ppm to nearly 5,000 ppm lower than the lead levels associated with cinnamon in the recalled apple puree and applesauce products in the United States.

Hence, while these ground cinnamon products do not present the same degree of risk to human health as the applesauce pouches, they may still be unsafe for prolonged consumption.

FDA Warns of Health Risk

The FDA recommended that the manufacturers recall these products, except for MTCI cinnamon, as the agency has been unable to contact the company. While most individuals may not exhibit immediate symptoms of lead exposure, prolonged exposure to these metals can pose health risks.

The FDA warned that exposure to lead during pregnancy, infancy, and early childhood can result in adverse neurological effects, such as learning and behavioral disabilities, as well as reduced IQ.