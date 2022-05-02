PM Modi arrives in Berlin; here is his itinerary for the day

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Upon receiving a warm welcome in Berlin, the Prime Minister tweeted to inform that he will be holding talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, interacting with business leaders and addressing a community programme. 

    Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to a warm reception in Berlin. Photograph: MEA

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the German capital Berlin on Monday on the first leg of his three-nation tour that will also see him travelling to Denmark and France.

    During his visit, the Prime Minister would look to reinvigorate the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and enhance the multilateral coordination between the two countries. This is Prime Minister Modi's fifth visit to the country since 2015.

    Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to a warm reception in Berlin. Photograph: MEA

    This will be Prime Minister's first meeting with Scholz since the latter took over as Chancellor in December 2021. The two leaders last met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome in October 2021 when Scholz was finance minister.

    The Prime Minister said he was confident that his visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany. The timing of the visit is significant considering the ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe and Russia's continued military offensive against Ukraine.

    Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to a warm reception in Berlin. Photograph: MEA

    Here is the detailed itinerary of Prime Minister Modi in Berlin:

    * PM Modi to attend the sixth Inter-Governmental Consultations with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The IGC, held biennially and to be attended by key ministers like Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among others, allows both governments to coordinate on a wide spectrum of bilateral issues.

    Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to a warm reception in Berlin. Photograph: MEA

    * Therafter, Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz will lead a business round table with CEOs of top German and Indian firms. This meeting is expected to reinforce business to business ties between the two countries. To note, Germany is India'slargest trading partner in Europe with a bilateral trade of over $21 billion.

    * Also on the agenda is a meeting with the Indian Diaspora in Germany. According to reports, there are around 200,000 Diaspora members residing in the country. 

    SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur flight faces severe turbulence, several injured; DGCA orders probe

    'Beginning from Bihar': Prashant Kishor to go to the 'real masters'

    UP gangster's daughter found dead after police raid; crowd claims assault by cop

    Duo arrested for serving Shawarma that killed Kerala girl, sent 17 students to hospital

    5 top priority areas for new Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande

    Weekend Box Office Report: KGF 2 crushes Heropanti 2, Runway 34

    Elon Musk lined up a new Twitter CEO, may appoint soon: Report

    SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur flight faces severe turbulence, several injured; DGCA orders probe

    Satyajit Ray Birth Anniversary: When Oscar committee's chairman flew to India to present him the award

    'Beginning from Bihar': Prashant Kishor to go to the 'real masters'

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

