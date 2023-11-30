India-USA set an example in space collaboration: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in Bengaluru

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson emphasizes collaboration between the US and India in space exploration at an event in Bengaluru. The talk at VITM focused on fostering curiosity among students, highlighting joint missions like NISAR and the Artemis program. ISRO Scientific Secretary Shantanu Bhatavdekar and Indian Astronaut Rakesh Sharma also shared insights, inspiring aspiring scientists and engineers.

Addressing students at the "Reaching for the Stars: A Conversation with NASA and ISRO" event held at the Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum (VITM) in Bengaluru, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson emphasized the significance of curiosity, perseverance, and passion in the pursuit of knowledge and excellence. He highlighted the burgeoning partnership between the US and India in the space sector, emphasizing the achievements possible through collaborative space exploration efforts.

The joint program, orchestrated by the US Government and VITM, aimed to instil curiosity and a spirit of discovery among students. Nelson expressed enthusiasm about the global interest of students in science and technology, preparing them to be future explorers capable of pushing the boundaries of human knowledge. "They are going to solve many secrets of the world," he remarked.



Nelson also underscored the honour of being in Bangalore and articulated the promise of joint ventures like Artemis, where NASA and ISRO members collaborate to explore new frontiers that benefit both nations and the world at large.

One of the highlighted ventures is the upcoming joint NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) mission, scheduled for launch in 2024. Nelson emphasized how this collaborative effort would yield global benefits, aiding in efficient natural resource management, disaster protection, understanding climate change effects, and providing vital scientific data worldwide.

ISRO Scientific Secretary Shantanu Bhatavdekar recalled the enduring cooperation between ISRO and NASA, stressing the ongoing collaboration in space exploration. He expressed anticipation for the data that NISAR will provide in the coming days. Engaging with students, Indian Astronaut Rakesh Sharma expressed eagerness to align India's cultural values with NASA's guiding principle of "for the benefit of all," fostering collaborative endeavours.



The event enlightened students from various academic backgrounds about the journey of NASA Administrator and Astronaut Rakesh Sharma, advancements in space exploration, and opportunities for aspiring scientists and engineers.

Welcoming the esteemed guests, VITM Director K.A. Sadhana extended greetings, while Samantha Jackson, Spokesperson of Consulate Chennai, extended gratitude to the dignitaries for enriching young minds with their insights and time. The Chennai Consulate Spokesperson's Office arranged the student and media interaction as part of NASA-ISRO space diplomacy.