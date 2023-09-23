India to get 9 new Vande Bharat trains on September 24, check the routes these trains will cover

These trains, designed for speed and comfort, represent a significant step towards fulfilling PM's vision of a well-connected and modernized India. With routes covering 11 states and offering substantial time savings compared to existing options, these Vande Bharat trains promise to revolutionize travel in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday (September 24) inaugurate nine Vande Bharat trains via video conferencing. These new Vande Bharat trains represent a significant stride in realizing the Prime Minister's vision of enhancing nationwide connectivity and offering top-notch facilities to rail passengers.

The trains scheduled for inauguration are:

* Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express

* Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai Vande Bharat Express

* Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express

* Vijayawada-Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express

* Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express

* Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express

* Rourkela-Bhubaneswar – Puri Vande Bharat Express

* Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express

* Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express

These nine trains will enhance connectivity across eleven states, including Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gujarat.

Notably, these Vande Bharat trains will be the fastest options on their respective routes, offering significant time savings for passengers.

For instance, the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Puri Vande Bharat Express and Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express will be approximately 3 hours faster than the current fastest train on their routes.

The Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will save over 2.5 hours, Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai Vande Bharat Express over 2 hours, and Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express about an hour.

Additionally, the Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express will be around 30 minutes faster.

In alignment with the Prime Minister's vision to enhance connectivity to significant religious destinations in India, the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Puri Vande Bharat Express and Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai Vande Bharat Express will connect the temple towns of Puri and Madurai.

Furthermore, the Vijayawada-Chennai Vande Bharat Express will operate via the Renigunta route, providing access to the Tirupati Pilgrimage centre.

The introduction of these Vande Bharat trains signifies a new benchmark in Indian rail services. These trains are equipped with world-class amenities and advanced safety features, including Kavach technology. They represent a significant step towards providing modern, rapid, and comfortable travel options for the general public, professionals, business travellers, students, and tourists.