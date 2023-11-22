Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India resumes E-visa services for Canadian nationals amid diplomatic tension

    In September this year, India halted its visa services in Canada, citing 'operational reasons' amid escalating tensions fueled by diplomatic expulsions. The rift deepened following a heated discussion on the Khalistan issue between the Indian and Canadian Prime Ministers at the G20 meeting in Delhi.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 1:03 PM IST

    Amid diplomatic recalibration, India has resumed its E-visa services to Canadian nationals, effective immediately, according to government sources. This resumption comes after India suspended visa services due to Canada's sheltering and support for Khalistani terrorists on its soil.

    The discordant dialogue during the G20 session prompted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to announce an investigation into "credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the June 18 killing of Nijjar outside a Sikh cultural center in Surrey, British Columbia.

    India, however, refuted any involvement in the slaying, dismissing the allegations as baseless and illogical.

    The strained relations further intensified as both nations engaged in a tit-for-tat scenario. Canada expelled an Indian diplomat, prompting a reciprocal expulsion from India, reflecting the escalating tensions in their diplomatic ties.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 1:22 PM IST
