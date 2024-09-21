Malayalam film industry mourns passing away of Kaviyoor Ponnamma; funeral today

Kaviyoor Ponnamma, renowned for her memorable mother roles in Malayalam cinema, passed away on September 20 at Lissie Hospital in Ernakulam. " Public viewing will be held at Kalamassery Municipal Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Kochi: Malayalam cinema's beloved actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma, known for her iconic mother roles, will be laid to rest on Saturday (Sep 21). Public viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Kalamassery Municipal Town Hall. Stars like Mohanlal and Mammootty are expected to pay their respects. The cremation will take place at her residence in Aluva. She passed away yesterday evening around 5:30 p.m. while undergoing treatment at Lissie Hospital, Ernakulam.

Veteran actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma passes away at 79

Kaviyoor Ponnamma, a beloved actress known for her iconic mother roles in Malayalam cinema, left a lasting impact on the hearts of audiences. With a career spanning over 400 films, she was often called the "Mother of Malayalam Cinema." She started her acting journey with KPAC theatre and made her film debut in Sreerama Pattabhishekam in 1962. However, it was her role in the 1964 film Kudumbini that brought her widespread recognition. Excelling in mother roles, she went on to win the Kerala State Award for Best Supporting Actress four times. She passed away at the age of 79 in Kochi after battling cancer.

Kaviyoor Ponnamma's illustrious filmography includes notable movies such as "Asuravith", "Oppol", "His Highness Abdullah", "Chenkol", "Thaniyavarthanam", "Bharatham", "Sukrutham", and "Thinkalazcha Nalla Divasam". The four-time Kerala State Film Award winner, Ponnamma also ventured into film production with "Meghatheertham", showcasing her versatility in the Malayalam cinema industry.

In 1969, she married producer and director Maniswamy, with whom she had a daughter, Bindu, who resides in the United States with her family.

Taking to social media, Mammootty paid tributes to the veteran actress.

Mohanlal also expressed his grief in the passing away of Kaviyoor Ponnamma and recalled the days when he acted in films as her son.

He wrote, "My beloved Ponnamma Chechi, who gave me the love of a mother both on-screen and in real life, was a constant presence in my life. To our beloved Malayalam audience, we were mother and son. Even after all these years, the truth that a son is always a son to his mother was expressed in the many films we acted together in. I never had to "act" as her son in films; I simply lived it. Films like Kireedam, Bharatham, Vietnam Colony, Dasharatham, Natturajavu, Vadakkumnathan, Kizhakkunarum Pakshi, and Oppam are just a few in which Ponnamma Chechi passed on her maternal love to me. Though not my real mother, she would run to me calling "Son" just like her character in His Highness Abdullah. I find it hard to express my grief in words, and I cannot do justice to my emotions in bidding farewell. That maternal love will always be a part of my memories."



