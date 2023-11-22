Indira Gandhi's 1982 Asian Games grand entry video resurfaces amid PM Modi's WC photo op row (WATCH)

While PM Modi's presence at the cricket event faced scrutiny, it drew attention to the contrasting actions of leaders on the same date in different eras. This historical comparison adds a layer to the ongoing political debate, reflecting tensions between the opposition and the ruling government regarding leadership priorities.

Amid the ongoing row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo op during the just concluded Cricket World Cup 2023, an old video of former PM Indira Gandhi's grand entry at the 1982 Asian Games has resurfaced fuelling yet another BJP vs Congress face-off on social media platforms. The video features the former PM celebrating her birthday during the showpiece event in Delhi by entering the field in a jeep to greet the crowd gathered. India's heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the World Cup final in Ahmedabad ironically happened on Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary i.e. November 19.

While PM Modi's presence at the cricket event faced scrutiny, it drew attention to the contrasting actions of leaders on the same date in different eras. This historical comparison adds a layer to the ongoing political debate, reflecting tensions between the opposition and the ruling government regarding leadership priorities.

However, the Congress failed to understand its historical events coinciding with November 19 on different occasions. In 1981, the Congress made a historical plea for an IMF loan, with the extravagant spending on opening the Asian Games in Delhi on then-PM Indira Gandhi's birthday in 1982. The party underscored the stark contrast in these events happening on the same date in different years.

The Congress's criticism came to light as they questioned PM Modi's presence at the Cricket World Cup final, labelling it as a photo opportunity amid pressing issues in Manipur. The party articulated disappointment over what they perceived as a lack of direct involvement or visitation by PM Modi to the violence-stricken region.

This political scrutiny highlights the ongoing tensions between the Congress and the ruling BJP government, illustrating how the opposition is leveraging events and historical references to critique the current government's priorities and decision-making.