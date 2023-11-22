Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indira Gandhi's 1982 Asian Games grand entry video resurfaces amid PM Modi's WC photo op row (WATCH)

    While PM Modi's presence at the cricket event faced scrutiny, it drew attention to the contrasting actions of leaders on the same date in different eras. This historical comparison adds a layer to the ongoing political debate, reflecting tensions between the opposition and the ruling government regarding leadership priorities.

    Indira Gandhi's 1982 Asian Games grand entry video resurfaces amid PM Modi's WC photo op row (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo op during the just concluded Cricket World Cup 2023, an old video of former PM Indira Gandhi's grand entry at the 1982 Asian Games has resurfaced fuelling yet another BJP vs Congress face-off on social media platforms. The video features the former PM celebrating her birthday during the showpiece event in Delhi by entering the field in a jeep to greet the crowd gathered. India's heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the World Cup final in Ahmedabad ironically happened on Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary i.e. November 19.

    While PM Modi's presence at the cricket event faced scrutiny, it drew attention to the contrasting actions of leaders on the same date in different eras. This historical comparison adds a layer to the ongoing political debate, reflecting tensions between the opposition and the ruling government regarding leadership priorities.

    Jammu and Kashmir: Doctor, teacher among 4 employees sacked by govt for terror links

    However, the Congress failed to understand its historical events coinciding with November 19 on different occasions. In 1981, the Congress made a historical plea for an IMF loan, with the extravagant spending on opening the Asian Games in Delhi on then-PM Indira Gandhi's birthday in 1982. The party underscored the stark contrast in these events happening on the same date in different years.

    Nawaz Modi accuses Raymond's Gautam Singhania of assault amid separation announcement

    The Congress's criticism came to light as they questioned PM Modi's presence at the Cricket World Cup final, labelling it as a photo opportunity amid pressing issues in Manipur. The party articulated disappointment over what they perceived as a lack of direct involvement or visitation by PM Modi to the violence-stricken region.

    This political scrutiny highlights the ongoing tensions between the Congress and the ruling BJP government, illustrating how the opposition is leveraging events and historical references to critique the current government's priorities and decision-making.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karkala: CM Siddaramaiah orders probe into Parashuram theme park controversy during BJP era vkp

    Karkala: CM Siddaramaiah orders probe into Parashuram theme park controversy during BJP era

    Kerala: UDF-ruled Thiruvalla Municipal Corporation decides to fund for CPI(M)'s Nava Kerala Sadas rkn

    Kerala: UDF-ruled Thiruvalla Municipal Corporation decides to fund for CPI(M)'s Nava Kerala Sadas

    Bengaluru metro shocker: Woman groped inside train, user shares experience on Reddit vkp

    Bengaluru metro shocker: Woman groped inside train, user shares experience on Reddit

    Kerala: Train passengers have to wait longer for doubling rail track in Ernakulam-Kayamkulam corridor anr

    Kerala: Train passengers have to wait longer for doubling rail track in Ernakulam-Kayamkulam corridor

    Jammu and Kashmir: Doctor, teacher among 4 employees sacked by govt for terror links AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir: Doctor, teacher among 4 employees sacked by govt for terror links

    Recent Stories

    Cabbage to Cauliflower: 7 purple vegetables to try this Winter ATG

    Cabbage to Cauliflower: 7 purple vegetables to try this Winter

    Vaibhavi Merchant addresses controversy surrounding 'Besharam Rang' song; claims "majority of people liked it" SHG

    Vaibhavi Merchant addresses controversy surrounding 'Besharam Rang' song; claims "majority of people liked it"

    Karkala: CM Siddaramaiah orders probe into Parashuram theme park controversy during BJP era vkp

    Karkala: CM Siddaramaiah orders probe into Parashuram theme park controversy during BJP era

    Football Lionel Messi shocked amid by the police and fan violence during the World Cup qualifier against Brazil osf

    Lionel Messi shocked amid by the police and fan violence during the World Cup qualifier against Brazil

    Mammootty 7 Best Movies of Mammookka RBA

    Mammootty: 7 Best Movies of Mammookka

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon