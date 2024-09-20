Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army inaugurates Him Tech Symposim to harness defence technologies for high altitude areas

    It must be noted that the Indian armed forces and border guarding forces face a number of challenges in terms of soldiers stationed in the high altitudes that include, severe cold, low oxygen levels and low humidity. 

    Indian Army inaugurates Him Tech Symposim to harness defence technologies for high altitude areas AJR
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 6:12 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 6:12 PM IST

    As the technologies changing the character of warfare worldwide and has become a need of hour to embrace them, the Indian Army on Friday inaugurated its first edition of "Him Tech Symposium", at Leh wherein the force will be evaluating the capabilities of products and solutions in enhancing its operational strength in High Altitude Areas (HAA), including Siachen Glacer and eastern Ladakh.

    Being organised under the aegis of Fire & Fury Corps or XIV Corps in coordination with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and inaugurated by the Northern Army Commander Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, the Him Tech Symposium provides defence manufacturers  opportunities to explore business to government (B2G) engagements with the Northern and Eastern Commands of the Indian Army and Border Guarding Forces, including the Indo-Tibetan Police Force (ITBP).

    Tirupati laddu controversy: Mahakal Ujjain to Hanumangarhi, 7 famous temple prasads in India

    Over 90 defence manufactures have been showcasing their products and also participated in the “No Cost No Commitment” (NCNC) trials for evaluations and approval of their products from the end users. 

    The vendors are showcasing their products on at the symposium on Autonomous Unmanned Systems (Air, Land, Underwater), Green Energy, Human Sustainability, Equipment Sustenance, Infrastructure, Waste Disposal, Communication Technologies and Defence and Security Solutions.

    It must be noted that the Indian armed forces and border guarding forces face a number of challenges in terms of soldiers stationed in the high altitudes that include, severe cold, low oxygen levels and low humidity. 

    Not only the personnel survivability is the issue in the high altitude but there is also a challenge for maintenance of equipment and weapon systems.

    Amid Tirupati laddu row, former CM Jagan Reddy hits back; says TDP 'playing politics in God's name'

    "Road disruptions caused by avalanches and landslides, along with rugged terrain and adverse weather conditions complicate road and air movement," an official said. 

    "The symposium aims to leverage technology to tackle these challenges and enhance combat readiness. This event underscores India’s commitment to strengthening its military capabilities with indigenous technology following the principles of Atmanirbhar Bharat," the official added.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Navika Sagar Parikarma II: Two women officers to lead Navy's 4th global circumnavigation starting from Oct 2 snt

    Navika Sagar Parikarma II: Two women officers to lead Navy's 4th global circumnavigation starting from Oct 2

    Baramulla encounter caught on camera: Dramatic video shows terrorist gunned down amid escape attempt (WATCH) snt

    Baramulla encounter: Dramatic video shows one of the three terrorists gunned down amid escape attempt (WATCH)

    India light tank Zorawar clears desert test in Rajasthan, DRDO lauds 'exceptional performance' (WATCH) snt

    India's light tank Zorawar clears desert test in Rajasthan, DRDO lauds 'exceptional performance' (WATCH)

    Explore avenues to ramp up production lines for LCA Tejas Mk1A: IAF Chief to HAL vkp

    Explore avenues to ramp up production lines for LCA Tejas Mk1A: IAF Chief to HAL

    Atmanirbhar Bharat: DRDO to test strategic missiles in next 45 days, boosting India's defence capabilities dmn

    Atmanirbhar Bharat: DRDO to test strategic missiles in next 45 days, boosting India's defence capabilities

    Recent Stories

    Reddit calls out Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima for 'Classist' remark; Read on RTM

    Reddit calls out Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima for 'Classist' remark; Read on

    Fresh hopes in cancer treatment: New vaccine shows promise in early trials dmn

    Fresh hopes in cancer treatment: New vaccine shows promise in early trials

    Eyes to Stomach: Health benefits of fennel seeds RKK

    Eyes to Stomach: Health benefits of fennel seeds

    football 'Best I've seen in my career': Mikel Arteta hails David Raya after heroics against Atalanta in Champions League scr

    'Best I've seen in my career': Mikel Arteta hails David Raya after heroics against Atalanta

    Decoding Tongue Color: What it indicates about your health NTI

    Decoding Tongue Color: What it indicates about your health

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon