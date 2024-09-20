Indian Army inaugurates Him Tech Symposim to harness defence technologies for high altitude areas

It must be noted that the Indian armed forces and border guarding forces face a number of challenges in terms of soldiers stationed in the high altitudes that include, severe cold, low oxygen levels and low humidity.

As the technologies changing the character of warfare worldwide and has become a need of hour to embrace them, the Indian Army on Friday inaugurated its first edition of "Him Tech Symposium", at Leh wherein the force will be evaluating the capabilities of products and solutions in enhancing its operational strength in High Altitude Areas (HAA), including Siachen Glacer and eastern Ladakh.

Being organised under the aegis of Fire & Fury Corps or XIV Corps in coordination with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and inaugurated by the Northern Army Commander Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, the Him Tech Symposium provides defence manufacturers opportunities to explore business to government (B2G) engagements with the Northern and Eastern Commands of the Indian Army and Border Guarding Forces, including the Indo-Tibetan Police Force (ITBP).

Over 90 defence manufactures have been showcasing their products and also participated in the “No Cost No Commitment” (NCNC) trials for evaluations and approval of their products from the end users.

The vendors are showcasing their products on at the symposium on Autonomous Unmanned Systems (Air, Land, Underwater), Green Energy, Human Sustainability, Equipment Sustenance, Infrastructure, Waste Disposal, Communication Technologies and Defence and Security Solutions.

Not only the personnel survivability is the issue in the high altitude but there is also a challenge for maintenance of equipment and weapon systems.

"Road disruptions caused by avalanches and landslides, along with rugged terrain and adverse weather conditions complicate road and air movement," an official said.

"The symposium aims to leverage technology to tackle these challenges and enhance combat readiness. This event underscores India’s commitment to strengthening its military capabilities with indigenous technology following the principles of Atmanirbhar Bharat," the official added.

