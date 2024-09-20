Kerala: Kollam hit-and-run accused Ajmal and Sreekutty's hotel stay reveals drug use

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ajmal and Dr. Sreekutty, accused of killing a scooter passenger in Mynagappally in a hit-and-run case, have been remanded in police custody. Investigations revealed their drug use at a Karunagappally hotel, with evidence sent for examination. 

    In a significant breakthrough, Kollam police have discovered vital evidence against Ajmal and Dr. Sreekutty, accused of killing a scooter passenger in a  hit-and-run incident in Mynagappally. Investigations revealed the duo's drug use at a Karunagappally hotel, where they stayed prior to the incident.

    Liquor bottles and narcotic substance tubes were recovered from their hotel room, which has been sent for scientific examination. CCTV footage has also been collected. Notably, the accused had booked rooms at the hotel three times this month.


    The Sasthamcotta Magistrate Court order remanded Ajmal and Dr. Sreekutti in police custody until 5 pm on Sunday (Sep 22). Their bail application will be considered on Monday (Sep 23). Police requested a three-day remand for evidence collection.


    Previously, both were remanded for 14 days on culpable homicide charges. Blood samples have been collected, and Ajmal's driver's license will be suspended. Dr. Sreekutty was dismissed from her temporary position at Kollam Karunagappally Valiyath Hospital following her involvement in the case.


    The incident occurred when Ajmal's car struck and killed local resident Kunjumol, after which the accused escaped but were later apprehended.

