CM Yogi Adityanath pays homage to Mahant Digvijaynath, commemorates his contributions to Sanatan Dharma

Gorakshapeethadhiswar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday commemorated the 55th death anniversary of Yugpurush Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj, paying homage to his enduring contributions to society and Sanatan Dharma. He said that Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj fought tirelessly for the values and ideals of Indianness throughout his life.

Speaking on the occasion of Ashwin Krishna Tritiya during a weekly tribute ceremony, which also marked the 10th death anniversary of Rashtrasant Brahmaleen Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj, CM Yogi emphasized the deep impact of these two revered saints on the cultural and spiritual landscape of eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Gorakhpur.

Reflecting on Mahant Digvijaynath's life, CM Yogi highlighted his relentless fight for the values and ideals of Indianness, stating that his teachings laid the foundation for rebuilding a cultured society rooted in Indian traditions. "Yugpurush Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj transformed Gorakshapeeth into a spiritual center while upholding the principles of Sanatan Dharma. His thoughts and deeds continue to inspire us even today," said the Chief Minister.

The CM further praised the contributions of both Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avaidyanath, stating that their lives were entirely dedicated to the service of the nation and the promotion of religious values. He mentioned that the two saints did not view religion merely as a form of worship but embraced the holistic concept of religion as described in Indian wisdom, which emphasizes both worldly prosperity and spiritual salvation.

"These two great saints guided society through their profound understanding of religion's dual purpose—material well-being and ultimate liberation. Their legacy continues to serve as a guiding light for all of us," CM Yogi added, honoring the lasting influence of their spiritual teachings on the region and beyond.

The Chief Minister emphasized Mahant Digvijaynath Ji’s pivotal role in establishing educational institutions for public welfare. He reflected on Mahant Digvijaynath Ji’s foresight in founding the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad in 1932, with the goal of building a civilized and capable society through education, rather than seeking personal gain.

He recalled how, after India’s independence, Mahant Digvijaynath Ji made a significant contribution to Gorakhpur’s educational landscape by donating the property of MP Balika Degree College, an institution under the Shiksha Parishad, to establish a university. At the time, the then state government required Rs 50 lakh in cash or property to create a university, and Mahant Digvijaynath’s donation—now valued at approximately Rs 500 crore—was instrumental in making Gorakhpur an educational hub in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Mahant Digvijaynath’s contributions to technical education, such as the founding of MP Polytechnic in 1956 and an Ayurveda College in the 1960s for medical education, were also praised. CM Yogi credited Mahant Aaidyanath with carrying forward these projects and expanding their impact.

Reflecting on the legacy of both revered saints, CM Yogi stated, "Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avaidyanath tirelessly worked for the strengthening of Sanatan Dharma without stopping. To unite the Hindu society, they never cared about the governments during the campaigns to eradicate untouchability. Their efforts were never for personal fame but were always dedicated to the nation, Sanatan Dharma, and society."

He further emphasized that all work rooted in Sanatan Dharma is inherently aligned with public welfare, underscoring that the strength of Sanatan Dharma lies in service, not oppression.

The Chief Minister lauded the enduring strength of Sanatan Dharma, emphasizing its role in the welfare of all living and non-living beings. He reflected how Sanatan Dharma has withstood adversities, invasions, and challenges throughout history, thriving in both good and bad circumstances.

"Sanatan Dharma’s greatness lies in its ability to face invaders with resilience and bid them farewell with goodwill," said the Chief Minister. He added that while various threats like Naxalism, terrorism, and separatism have emerged, they ultimately fail in India, as seen during the global pandemic.

Referring to the recent pandemic, CM Yogi remarked, "When the world was struggling with COVID-19, India forged ahead rapidly, thanks to our way of life—our diet, lifestyle, and worship practices—which made us resilient in the face of all challenges."

The Chief Minister said that the revered saints of Gorakshapeeth, Mahant Digvijaynath ji and Mahant Avaidyanath ji, have achieved the sadhana and resolutions. "When selfless saints take a resolution, it is bound to be fulfilled," he stated, highlighting the fulfillment of their vision with the establishment of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He recalled Mahant Digvijaynath’s divine foresight in 1949, when he envisioned the Ram Temple long before it became a reality.

Speaking of Mahant Digvijaynath’s legacy, CM Yogi noted that although he was born in the brave land of Mewar, he chose Gorakhpur as his karmabhoomi, dedicating his life to spiritual and societal upliftment. He emphasized that fulfilling one’s responsibilities with honesty in any field is a true tribute to the departed Mahants.

Concluding the address, CM Yogi highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to action, urging people to honor the ‘panch pran’ (five vows) set out for a developed India, with the most important being the discharge of civic duties responsibly.

The program was further addressed by former MP Dr. Ram Vilas Vedanti from Vashishtha Ashram, Ayodhya Dham, Jagadguru Anantanand Dwaracharya Kashi Peethadheeshwar Swami Dr. Ram Kamal Das Vedanti, Vice Chancellor of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University Prof. Poonam Tandon, President of Maharana Pratap Education Council Prof. Uday Pratap Singh.

Heads of institutions of MP Education Council pay tribute:

On behalf of the institutions of Maharana Pratap Education Council, Vice Chancellor of Mahayogi Gorakhnath University Gorakhpur Major General Dr. Atul Vajpayee, Colonel Dr. Arvind Kushwaha, Dr. DS Ajitha, Prof. Naveen K., Dr. DP Singh, Dr. OP Singh, Dr. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Dr. Seema Srivastava, Harshita Singh, Dr. Arvind Chaturvedi, Dr. Ajay Kumar Pandey, Dr. Anil Prakash Singh, Dr. Sudhir Agarwal, Sheetal D.K., Pankaj Kumar, Dr. Vyasmuni Mishra, Dr. Shashiprabha Singh, Jagdambika Singh, Harikesh Tripathi, Ashutosh Kumar Tripathi, Dr. Ajit Kumar Srivastava, Pawan Singh and Rajendra Singh paid tribute to Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj.

In the programme, the students of Maharana Pratap Balika Inter College Ramdattapur gave a soulful presentation of Saraswati Vandana, Guru Vandana and Shraddhanjali Geet. Vedic Mangalacharan was done by Dr. Rangnath Tripathi, Goraksha Ashtak Paath by Gaurav Tiwari and Aditya Pandey, Digvijay Strot Paath by Dr. Abhishek Pandey while the programme was conducted by Dr. Shri Bhagwan Singh and vote of thanks was given by Rajesh Mohan Sarkar, Vice President of Maharana Pratap Education Council.

During the event, the book 'Rog Nidan, Evam Pathology' by Acharya Dr. Gopikrishna S. of Guru Gorakshanath Institute of Medical Sciences (Ayurveda College) was released by the guests present on the stage. The gathering concluded with the singing of Vande Mataram by the students of Maharana Pratap Balika Inter College Ramdattapur.

On this occasion, Mahant Suresh Das of Digambar Akhara Ayodhya, Yogi Chetainath from Haridwar, Yogi Rajnath from Fatehabad Haryana, Yogi Kamalchandra from Ujjain Madhya Ayodhya Dham, Yogi Bhayankarnath from Karnataka, Yogi Sheelnath from Buxar, Yogi Mukeshnath from Maharashtra, Chief Priest of Gorakhnath Temple Yogi Kamalnath, Mahant Ravindradas of Kalibari etc. were prominently present.

