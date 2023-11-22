Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Caught on camera: Eight students injured as auto rickshaw collides with lorry in Visakhapatnam (WATCH)

    The unfortunate event unfolded during the early hours as these students were en route to Bethany School, their usual morning journey disrupted by the unforeseen accident.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 1:12 PM IST

    In a distressing incident in Visakhapatnam, eight school children sustained injuries after an auto-rickshaw collided with a lorry near Sangam Sarath Theatre on Wednesday (November 22) morning. This unfortunate mishap, captured by a nearby security camera, shed light on the severity of the collision that disrupted the children's commute to Bethany School.

    Please note: Disturbing visuals below. Viewer discretion advised.

    The recorded footage showed a truck crossing a signal beneath a flyover when an auto-rickshaw, seemingly at high speed, slammed into the side of the vehicle. The impact of the collision led to the students sustaining injuries, and distressingly, they were seen lying on the road. Prompt action from bystanders was crucial as they rushed to aid the injured children.

    Emergency services quickly responded to the scene, evacuating the wounded children to a nearby hospital for immediate medical care. Officials present at the site mentioned that the students are currently under medical supervision, though the full extent of their injuries is yet to be determined. 

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 1:12 PM IST
