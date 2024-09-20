UP SHOCKER! Thief follows woman right inside her house, snatches chain & flees; shocking video surfaces| WATCH

The video shows the woman arriving on her two-wheeler, followed by a man wearing a helmet who suddenly lunges at her, grabbing her gold chain.

In a startling daylight crime, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, fell prey to a ruthless chain snatcher right at the doorstep of her home. The incident that happened in Dampier Nagar area on Friday, was captured on CCTV camera of the victim's residence and the footage is being widely circulated on social media.

The shocking footage shows the woman arriving at her home on her two-wheeler, unaware that a thief was lurking close behind. The suspect, wearing a helmet, seizes his moment with terrifying precision. Within seconds, he lunges at the woman, violently ripping the gold chain from her neck despite her desperate resistance. Her screams for help echoed in the empty lane, but the thief overpowered her and fled, leaving the victim shaken but unharmed physically.

The incident has sparked outrage, with many questioning the safety of their neighborhoods. In response, the Uttar Pradesh Police swiftly directed local law enforcement in Mathura to launch a thorough investigation.

Authorities are reviewing the CCTV footage to track down the suspect and have urged anyone with further information to come forward.

