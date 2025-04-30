LIVE India News Updates on April 30: CSK skipper MS Dhoni drops MAJOR hint about his future ahead of PBKS clash (WATCH)

CSK skipper MS Dhoni responded mysteriously to questions about his IPL future during the toss of the match against PBKS. CSK are facing a do-or-die situation in IPL 2025, needing to win their remaining matches to have a chance at the playoffs.
LIVE India News Updates on April 30: Supreme Court stays CBI Probe into Kerala CM’s Chief Principal Secretary KM Abraham
The Supreme Court has stayed the CBI probe into disproportionate assets allegations against KM Abraham, Chief Principal Secretary to Kerala's CM.
LIVE India News Updates on April 30: Rahul Gandhi backs Centre’s caste census move, urges timeline announcement
The central government decided on Wednesday to conduct a caste census in the next census. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed his support for the government on this matter.
LIVE India News Updates on April 30: BREAKING: Rapper Badshah booked for hurting religious sentiments
Badshah booked for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community through lyrics in his new song Velvet Flow
LIVE India News Updates on April 30: Jaipur tragedy: Drunk woman runs over girl, begs for mercy as angry crowd surrounds her; video goes viral
A 14-year-old girl died in Jaipur after a drunk woman driver crashed into her family's motorcycle. The incident injured two others and led to public protests demanding justice.
LIVE India News Updates on April 30: IPL 2025: BCCI sued by Champak magazine in Delhi HC over naming of Robot Dog
Champak magazine's publisher sued BCCI for naming the IPL robot dog 'Champak'. The Delhi HC issued a notice to the cricket board after the publisher argued trademark infringement, but the court noted the name was chosen by fan vote.
LIVE India News Updates on April 30: Caste survey to be part of next Census: Centre
Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has decided to include caste enumeration in forthcoming census exercise, said Ashwini Vaishna.
LIVE India News Updates on April 30: PM Modi to inaugurate Vizhinjam International Seaport on May 2, Kerala Minister Vasavan confirms
Kerala's Vizhinjam International Seaport is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on May 2nd.
LIVE India News Updates on April 30: Kerala: Criminal Lawyer BA Aloor, known for controversial cases, passes away
Prominent criminal lawyer BA Aloor passed away in Kochi after a two-year battle with kidney disease.
LIVE India News Updates on April 30: BREAKING: PM Modi to skip Russia’s Victory Day parade on May 9
PM Modi will not attend Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed.
LIVE India News Updates on April 30: Who are the new members of National Security Advisory Board, revamped after Pahalgam attack?
The Union government has revamped the National Security Advisory Board after the Pahalgam attack, appointing ex-RAW chief Alok Joshi as head.
LIVE India News Updates on April 30: Andhra Cong chief YS Sharmila alleges house arrest, slams Naidu govt for 'gross injustice'
Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila claimed house arrest by the Chandrababu Naidu government,
LIVE India News Updates on April 30: Pakistan Zindabad slogan: Man lynched to death in Karnataka identified as Kerala native
LIVE India News Updates on April 30: Sreenath Bhasi named witness in Alappuzha hybrid ganja case; chats between actor and accused Taslima found
Actor Sreenath Bhasi will be a witness in the Alappuzha hybrid ganja case following WhatsApp chats with the prime accused.
LIVE India News Updates on April 30: 'Voted here, what's my future there?': Pakistani, living in India for 17 years, condemns Pahalgam attack (WATCH)
After India's measures over Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, a Pakistani national living in India for 17 years pleaded not to be sent back, saying he studied and voted here and has no future in Pakistan.
LIVE India News Updates on April 30: 786 Pakistanis leave India after Pahalgam terror attack, 1376 Indians return home
786 Pakistan nationals have left India via the Attari-Wagah border after a government order following a terror attack in J&K, while 1376 Indians returned from Pakistan.
LIVE India News Updates on April 30: Pakistan army initiates unprovoked firing along LoC; Indian army responds swiftly
On April 30, 2025, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across multiple sectors of the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir. The Indian Army responded swiftly, ensuring safety. No major casualties were reported.
LIVE India News Updates on April 30: 'Feels safe here, there is security too,' say tourists returning to Pahalgam after terror attack
Tourists returning to Pahalgam after the recent terror attack express relief and optimism. Despite a sharp drop in visitors, many feel safe, citing security, though some tourist spots remain closed.
LIVE India News Updates on April 30: Seven dead, four injured as structure collapses during Chandanotsavam festival in Visakhapatnam
Seven dead, four injured as a makeshift structure collapses during Chandanotsavam festival in Visakhapatnam; rescue ops ongoing.