Rapper Badshah has been booked by Punjab Police after Christian groups alleged that lyrics in his new song Velvet Flow hurt religious sentiments. Protests erupted in Batala, with demands to remove the song online.

Rapper Badshah has been booked by Punjab Police after Christian groups accused him of hurting religious sentiments through lyrics in his new song Velvet Flow. The FIR was registered at the Qila Lal Singh police station in Batala, Gurdaspur district, following a complaint by Emanual Masih on behalf of the Global Christian Action Committee.

The controversy centers around specific lyrics in Velvet Flow, where Badshah allegedly makes references to a church inside a house and a passport in hand. Christian leaders have claimed that the song uses terms like “church” and “Bible” in a disrespectful and inappropriate context, sparking widespread outrage within the community.

The Punjab Christian Movement, which has formally taken up the matter, submitted a complaint to the Police Commissioner demanding immediate legal action. The group has also called for the removal of the track from all streaming and social media platforms, citing deep hurt caused to their religious sentiments.

A protest was held in Batala on Tuesday as tensions escalated. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Station House Officer Gurvinder Singh confirmed the FIR, adding that the matter is under investigation.

As of now, Badshah and his team have not issued any official response. The incident has reignited debate over the use of religious references in mainstream music, raising concerns about sensitivity, creative responsibility, and the potential for offense in a diverse society like India.