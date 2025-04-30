The central government decided on Wednesday to conduct a caste census in the next census. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed his support for the government on this matter.

In a strong message of unity and resolve, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said the entire Opposition stands firmly behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi in demanding justice for the recent killings.

Gandhi stressed that “those who did this… have to pay for it properly,” urging the government not to take half-hearted steps. He also conveyed the bereaved families’ plea that their loved ones be officially recognised as martyrs. “What has happened is not acceptable,” he said, noting that the Opposition and Government had together drawn a unanimous line on the need for strong retaliation.

Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi held the central government squarely responsible for the killing of civilians, calling it a case of "cold-blooded murder" that demands urgent and decisive action. Addressing the media, Gandhi said, “It is pretty clear who is responsible for this… the PM must not dilly-dally.”

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send a clear message that “India will not tolerate this type of nonsense,” Gandhi insisted that the response must be strong, unambiguous, and timely. His remarks signal escalating pressure on the Centre amid growing outrage over the incident.

On central government's announcement that the upcoming national census will include caste enumeration, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he welcomed the decision and extended his party’s support to the move.

“We commend the government’s decision to include caste in the next census. This is a necessary step toward ensuring social justice,” Gandhi said at a press conference. He added that Congress had long demanded a caste census and had raised the issue in Parliament.

“We support the government on this. But they must now tell the country exactly when the caste census will be held,” he said, pressing the Centre for clarity on the timeline.