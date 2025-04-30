Kochi: Film actor Sreenath Bhasi will be made a witness in the Alappuzha hybrid ganja case. He is expected to be summoned again for further legal procedures. This decision follows the discovery of WhatsApp chats between Bhasi and the prime accused, Taslima. In one of the messages, Taslima reportedly asked, “Do you want Kush?”, to which Bhasi responded with a brief “Wait”, according to investigating officers.

During recent interrogation, Sreenath Bhasi openly admitted to having used drugs. He also stated that he is currently making efforts to overcome his addiction and has requested the help of the Excise Department to support his de-addiction journey.

In a related development, Alappuzha Deputy Commissioner S. Vinod Kumar informed Asianet News that actor Shine Tom Chacko will be granted legal protection only if he successfully completes his de-addiction treatment. The protection will be withdrawn if he fails to undergo or complete the program, and he must not be involved in any drug-related activities during the treatment period. The duration of the treatment will be determined by the de-addiction center and will be monitored under the supervision of the Excise Department.

The investigation also revealed that Taslima, who is currently in custody, confessed to having used drugs along with both Sreenath Bhasi and Shine Tom Chacko. Excise officials further uncovered records of WhatsApp calls between the three, adding to the body of evidence in the ongoing case.