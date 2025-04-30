A 14-year-old girl died in Jaipur after a drunk woman driver crashed into her family's motorcycle. The incident injured two others and led to public protests demanding justice.

In a tragic incident in Jaipur's Sanganeri Gate area, a 14-year-old girl named Asima lost her life when a car, allegedly driven by a drunk woman, collided with the motorcycle she was riding.

The accident reportedly occurred around 12:20 AM on Tuesday. Asima's father, Islamuddin, and her six-year-old cousin sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. ​

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Sanskriti from Jagatpura, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. After hitting the motorcycle, she continued driving on the wrong side of the road and collided with a scooter before the car came to a halt. Two male occupants fled the scene, while Sanskriti and another female passenger were arrested by the police. ​

The public pulled the drunk woman out of the car and tried to thrash her at the spot. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing locals surrounding the woman and hurling abuses at her and trying to thrash her as the police take her away.

The incident sparked protests in the area, with locals gathering outside the police station demanding justice. Adarsh Nagar MLA Rafiq Khan visited the site to pacify the protesters. ​