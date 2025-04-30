Kochi: Renowned criminal lawyer BA Aloor, whose full name is Biju Antony Aloor, passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. He had been battling kidney-related ailments for over two years, and his condition had worsened in recent days. Hospital authorities had earlier reported that he was in critical condition.

Aloor, a native of Thrissur, was well known for representing defendants in several high-profile and controversial criminal cases in Kerala. His notable cases included the Elanthoor human sacrifice case, the Govindachami case (related to the brutal Soumya murder), and the Perumbavoor law student murder case. He also initially represented Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the sensational actress assault case.