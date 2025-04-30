On April 30, 2025, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across multiple sectors of the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir. The Indian Army responded swiftly, ensuring safety. No major casualties were reported.

Jammu and Kashmir : The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked small-arms firing during the intervening night of April 29 and 30 from its posts across the Line of Control (LoC) in multiple sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a swift and proportionate response from the Indian Army, according to lndian Army.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Indian Army reported that Pakistani forces targeted Indian positions in the Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor sectors in the Jammu region. Later updates confirmed that similar ceasefire violations were also recorded further north in Baramulla and Kupwara districts, as well as across the International Border (IB) in the Pargwal sector.

"During the night of 29-30 April, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite the Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor sectors. Indian Army troops responded swiftly and proportionately," the Army stated.

Further, Pakistan extended the firing to additional locations across the LoC in Baramulla and Kupwara, in north Kashmir, along with the Pargwal sector along the IB. The Indian Army maintained that its troops retaliated appropriately to all such violations.

This is the sixth consecutive day of India's effective relations since the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing on the night of 25-26.

Meanwhile, Pakistan-based cyber actors have once again failed in their attempts to violate Indian cyber sovereignty. With its imprints in the Pahalgam terror attack clear, the Pakistani forces have been violating the ceasefire on the Loc every day.

Now, Pakistan has redirected its efforts towards publicly accessible welfare and educational websites after finding mission-critical national networks impenetrable. Operating under the moniker "IOK Hacker" - Internet of Khilafah, the group sought to deface pages, disrupt online services and harvest personal information. India's layered cybersecurity architecture detected the intrusions in real-time and quickly traced their origin to Pakistan.

Sources say that Intelligence assessments confirm four related incidents. The websites of Army Public School (APS) Srinagar and APS Ranikhet were both targeted with inflammatory propaganda. APS Srinagar also faced a distributed-denial-of-service assault.

An attempted breach of the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) database was likewise detected, while a concurrent effort was made to compromise the Indian Air Force Placement Organisation portal. All four sites were promptly isolated, and restorative action was undertaken; no operational or classified networks were affected at any stage.

These frustrated attempts highlight both the adversary's intent and its limitations.