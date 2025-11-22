Image Credit : @sriharikaranth/X

Temperatures will remain mild, with a minimum of 19°C and a maximum of 26°C. The weather will feel cool in the mornings and evenings due to cloud cover and occasional showers, while daytime temperatures stay comfortable for outdoor activities.

In Madikeri, temperatures will be slightly warmer in the day, with a maximum of 29°C and a minimum of 18°C, maintaining its typical hill-station chill during the nights.