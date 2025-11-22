Bengaluru Weather Alert: City Braces for Cold Nights and Possible Evening Rain Today
Bengaluru continues to face cold conditions, with temperatures dipping through the night. The IMD has forecast the possibility of light rain this evening, while air quality remains moderate. Residents are advised to stay updated on alerts.
Evening Rain Likely In Bengaluru
According to the Meteorological Department, Bengaluru may witness light rain this evening, adding to the prevailing cold. Cloudy skies are likely to dominate through the afternoon, with brief showers predicted later in the day.
Temperature Range
Temperatures will remain mild, with a minimum of 19°C and a maximum of 26°C. The weather will feel cool in the mornings and evenings due to cloud cover and occasional showers, while daytime temperatures stay comfortable for outdoor activities.
In Madikeri, temperatures will be slightly warmer in the day, with a maximum of 29°C and a minimum of 18°C, maintaining its typical hill-station chill during the nights.
Air Quality And Advisory For Citizens
Bengaluru’s air quality is forecast to remain in the moderate category, with AQI values between 102 and 150. Gentle winds are expected to help in dispersing pollutants. Citizens are advised to stay alert for weather updates and carry umbrellas as a precaution against possible evening showers.
Cold Wave Continues Across Karnataka
Most parts of Karnataka, including the capital city Bengaluru, continue to experience cold conditions that have persisted for the past few days. The chill is expected to remain through the day, with residents waking up to cool breezes and subdued morning temperatures.
