Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has decided to include caste enumeration in forthcoming census exercise, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the Central Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today.

The Union Minister said, “Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has decided to include caste enumeration in forthcoming census exercise.” Taking a dig at Congress, Vaishnaw said, ”Congress has consistently opposed a caste census. Since Independence, no caste-based enumeration was carried out. In 2010, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh promised a cabinet discussion on it, but nothing moved forward."

He also targeted the Opposition saying, "The INDI alliance has merely exploited the issue for political gain. Some states conducted caste surveys in opaque, non-transparent ways. We have now decided to include caste enumeration in the core Census. This step will strengthen the nation economically and socially.”

The move comes amid growing political pressure from both Opposition parties and NDA allies, including the Congress, the Janata Dal (United), the Lok Janshakti Party, and several other regional parties. These parties have repeatedly demanded a comprehensive caste-based census, arguing that it is essential for evidence-based policymaking and targeted welfare delivery.

Congress-ruled Karnataka recently carried out its own caste survey, formally titled the 'Karnataka Social and Educational Survey Report,' originally commissioned in 2015 under the Siddaramaiah government.

The report, which was made public earlier this year, has drawn sharp criticism from dominant communities like the Vokkaligas and Lingayats. They allege the data underrepresents their population and fails to reflect ground realities, demanding a comprehensive review before any policy decisions are made based on its findings.

India last conducted a full Census in 2011. The 2021 edition was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent administrative challenges. The Centre’s delay in announcing a new Census timeline has drawn criticism, with some parties alleging that the government is stalling due to the sensitivity around caste data.