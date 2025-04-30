Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief YS Sharmila on Wednesday claimed that she was put under house arrest at her residence in Vijayawada by the Chandrababu Naidu government. After being released, she met her supporters, slamming the state government for committing "gross injustice" on multiple issues, including the demand for special status to Andhra Pradesh.



"Why have you house arrested someone who wants to do good to the people of Andhra Pradesh? You and your alliance, the BJP, are doing a gross injustice to the people of the state, be it regarding special status, Polavaram (project), or Amravati capital. You haven't done any justice. Today, because we want to fight for the people, you have arrested the Congress chief in Andhra. Why are you scared?" Sharmila told reporters here.



"Please tell the people of Andhra Pradesh. Is just going to my workplace at the PCC office now considered a crime? Why are you trying to curtail our constitutional rights? What is your government afraid of?" she posted on X.



Sharmila asserted that the state government was afraid of the Amaravati Capital Committee formed by Congress, which aims to conduct research and create an action plan for the welfare of the people.



"The government is scared of the Amaravati Capital Committee, which has six or seven members tasked with researching and creating an action plan for the welfare of the people. Anything the committee decides will be for the good of Andhra Pradesh," she said.



Earlier, Sharmila demanded that the Chandrababu Naidu government complete the Polavaram Project in its original capacity, as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014, which states in Section 90 that it is entitled to be a national project.



She said that the plans to reduce the project size, and by extension, its storage capacity from 194 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic Feet) to 114 TMC, were a "gross injustice."



She further narrated the "injustice" being faced by Girijans from the Girija tribe who have given up their lands for the state government to realise the Polavaram project. Of the 160,000 families who have given up their land, fewer than 10 per cent have received any benefits, with rehabilitation packages provided to less than 9,000 families. (ANI)

