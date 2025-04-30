CSK skipper MS Dhoni responded mysteriously to questions about his IPL future during the toss of the match against PBKS. CSK are facing a do-or-die situation in IPL 2025, needing to win their remaining matches to have a chance at the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has dropped a massive hint about his future in the Indian Premier League ahead of the clash against Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai on Wednesday, April 30.

The clash against Punjab Kings is a do-or-die for Chennai Super Kings as the five-time IPL champions are on the verge of becoming the first time to be knocked out of the ongoing season of the tournament. At the toss, Dhoni received a massive reception from the crowd as the chants of ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ echoed throughout the Chepauk. Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first. After PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer’s interview, it was MS Dhoni’s chance, and the crowd went berserk.

Danny Morrison was left wondering about the massive reception for the CSK skipper and asked him whether he is coming back to play the next IPL season. In Dhoni’s response, he always kept the suspense, stating that not sure.

Morrison: Look at the reception. Does that mean you're going to come back next year as well?

Dhoni: I don't know I'm coming for the next game (laughs)

WATCH: MS Dhoni’s massive hint about his future

MS Dhoni returned to the helm as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury. The last time Dhoni led CSK was in 2022 after he was handed over the captaincy baton by Jadeja following a dismal start to the campaign, with two wins in 8 outings.

MS Dhoni returned to lead Chennai Super Kings at a crucial juncture where they have lost four matches in five outings.

Chennai Super Kings’ disappointing campaign

Chennai Super Kings did not have an ideal start to their campaign as they won only one match in their five outings. Despite the return of Dhoni at the helm as the captain, the fortunes of the team did not change as they won only one in the next four outings.

With two wins and seven losses, Chennai Super Kings are currently at the bottom of the points table with just four points and have net run rate of -1.302. The five-time IPL champions are in the situation where they have to win the remaining six matches in the league stage in order to have realistic chances of qualifying for the playoffs. However, their qualification to the knockout stage will depend on not only winning all their remaining matches but also on the outcomes of other teams’ games, especially those in the mid-table.

In the IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings were knocked out of the tournament by Royal Challengers Bengaluru based on the NRR and finished fifth in the league stage. Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings clinched their fifth IPL title, making them joint-most successful team alongside Mumbai Indians in the history of the tournament.