Independence Day 2022: India's 'techade' is here, says PM Modi as country prepares to launch 5G

PM Narendra Modi delivered his ninth I-Day address to the nation on the occasion of 76th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort, New Delhi, ehre he said India's 'techade' has arrived. “Digital movement with the production of semiconductors, 5G, optical fiber, has a brought in a significant change in sectors like education, health," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day speech on August 15, said that India’s ‘techade’ is here with significant advancements in 5G technology and chip production. He claimed that the government's Digital India project is effectively bringing a revolution to the people's level.

"Digital revolution has brought in a substantial shift in areas like education, health, and general ordinary man's lives. This transition has been facilitated by the development of semiconductors, 5G, and optical fibre," he stated.

Modi highlighted the value of technology in our daily life by using the phrase "techade," and he noted that the country would soon see the debut of 5G services, which will further streamline numerous obstacles. According to rumours, Modi may formally introduce the 5G network during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) the following month.

According to him, India is experiencing a period of profound technological revolution that will reshape politics, the economy, and society. He further stated that the use of digital technology will bring about huge, revolutionary changes in the healthcare industry.

He stated earlier in the day that India has the capacity to manufacture for the entire globe and urged the business sector to play a significant part in the Atmanirbhar Bharat plan. He praised the Indian armed services for elevating the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" project to a new level during his Independence Day address in 2022.

PM Modi further claimed that in the Red Fort, an entirely "indigenous cannon" salute was fired for the first time in 75 years. The salute was fired for the first time from two Indian-made cannons. He went on to say that the Army deserved praise for their assistance. He said that no matter how many times he thanked them for their efforts, it would never be enough.

It should be noted that India has approved the procurement of weapons totaling Rs 28,732 crore, including bulletproof jackets, carbines, and armed drone swarms. All of these products will be created and produced in India.

