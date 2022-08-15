Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Independence Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes to share with family and friends

    First Published Aug 15, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    As the country celebrates the 75th Independence Day, we have collected several wishes, quotes, and images that you may share with your friends and family to commemorate the momentous day. Happy Independence Day to all of you. 

    On August 15, India will commemorate its 75th anniversary of independence. The holiday definitely serves as a reminder of the numerous sufferings, massacres, and slavery that our nation has experienced over the years. We honour the independence we earned many years ago on Independence Day. 

    In order to honour all the sacrifices made by our freedom warriors and to celebrate the fact that we now live in a free nation, Independence Day is celebrated with the highest fervour, emotion, and spirit of patriotism.

    Here are wishes, images and quotes to share with your family and friends on this day:

    Wishes to share on Independence Day

    • Happy Independence Day. Let there be freedom in your mind and body, faith in your wards and pride in your soul. Let us salute our nation.
    • Freedom is something you have to fight for. We have fought hard to earn it, so let’s celebrate our freedom. Never let go of it and always carry it in your heart. Happy Independence Day!
    • As we remember our national heroes today, let us renew our pledge to always uphold our national unity, so that we can live together in peace and harmony. Happy Independence Day!
    • Happy Independence Day. Let us all pledge to keep protecting the peace and concinnity of our great nation.

    • We’re one. Let us all be proud of our cherished nation. We all have to inclusively strive to make India vibrant and strong. Happy Independence Day.
    • Let your spirits fly high with the Indian flag today. Happy Independence Day!
    • Wish you a veritably Happy Independence Day. May the tricolour always fly high!
    • Wish you a very Happy Independence Day. May the tricolour always fly high and higher and touch the sky.

    Quotes to share on Independence Day

    1. At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom. - Jawaharlal Nehru

    2. Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get. - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

    3. If your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland? - Chandra Shekhar Azad

    4. A country's greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race. - Sarojini Naidu

    5. So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you. - BR Ambedkar

