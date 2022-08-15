Independence Day 2022: 7 top quotes from PM Modi's speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day. Here are some of his top quotes from the speech.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort as the country celebrated 76th Independence Day. He raised the "Tiranga" in New Delhi's famous Red Fort before delivering his address. The Prime Minister delivered this speech from the Red Fort on Independence Day for the ninth time. To urge people to carry the Tiranga home and hoist it to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence, the government organised the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign under the auspices of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Here are PM Modi's top quotes from I-Day speech
- Prime Minister Modi urged people to pay attention to "Panchpran", in his speech to the country on Independence Day. In the upcoming years, he continued, "We must concentrate on 'Panchpran'- first, to move forward with greater resolve and resolve of developed India; second, erase all traces of servitude; third, be proud of our legacy; fourth, strength of unity; and fifth, duties of citizens, including the PM and CMs."
Also Read | Independence Day 2022: PM Modi remembers Nehru, Savarkar; calls to fight to against corruption, nepotism
- PM Modi referred to India as the "mother of democracy" on the celebration of its independence. India is the mother of democracy, he declared. India has demonstrated its capacity and overcome various obstacles over its 75-year journey.
- In his remarks about togetherness, Prime Minister Modi emphasised gender equality and urged that women in the nation should not be humiliated.
- In addition to the "Jai Jawan, Jai Kishan" motto, PM Modi added "Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan" to celebrate India's success in digital innovation. According to PM Modi, Digital India will now reach every village since the wait for 5G is gone.
Also Read | Independence Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes to share with family and friends
- In reference to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, PM Modi stated that a tank constructed in India was used to salute the Indian flag after 75 years of independence. According to PM Modi, "Today we heard the voice that our ears were aching to hear for the previous 75 years. I honour the youngsters between the ages of 5-7. They don't like to play with toys created elsewhere, I learned. This is how Atmanirbhar Bharat is reflected."
- According to Modi, India is now dealing with two major issues: corruption and "Parivaarvaad." He said, "We currently confront two significant problems: nepotism and corruption, or "Parivaarvaad. We must battle corruption because it is eating away at the nation like a termite."
- Nari Shakti's contribution to India's aspirations. I have one wish for every Indian, he remarked. He said, "Can we alter the way people think about our women in general? Pride of Nari Shakti would be essential in helping India achieve its goals."
Also Read | Independence Day 2022: What was unique about PM Modi's turban this year?