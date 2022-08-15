Independence Day 2022: 7 top quotes from PM Modi's speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day. Here are some of his top quotes from the speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort as the country celebrated 76th Independence Day. He raised the "Tiranga" in New Delhi's famous Red Fort before delivering his address. The Prime Minister delivered this speech from the Red Fort on Independence Day for the ninth time. To urge people to carry the Tiranga home and hoist it to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence, the government organised the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign under the auspices of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Here are PM Modi's top quotes from I-Day speech

Prime Minister Modi urged people to pay attention to "Panchpran", in his speech to the country on Independence Day. In the upcoming years, he continued, "We must concentrate on 'Panchpran'- first, to move forward with greater resolve and resolve of developed India; second, erase all traces of servitude; third, be proud of our legacy; fourth, strength of unity; and fifth, duties of citizens, including the PM and CMs."

