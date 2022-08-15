Independence Day 2022: Key points of PM Modi's speech at Red Fort

As this year marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence, the government has launched a host of events including the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. In line with the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to wear a white safa with tricolour stripes and a long trail for his 76th Independence Day look.

As this year marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday led the Independence Day celebrations. For the ninth consecutive time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of Red Fort and addressed the nation. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt. PM Modi inspected the inter-services and police Guard of Honour. The government has organised a number of activities to boost the energy around the commemoration of India's 75th anniversary of independence, including the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.

Here are. live updates from the speech:

Speaking at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Indians must work towards a developed country and remove any vestiges of colonialism. He added that Indians must also retain their roots while ensuring unity in diversity. PM Modi said that citizens must also carry out their duties.

As we enter the amrit kaal, we must resolve to fulfil the dreams of India's freedom fighters, said PM Modi. "We must resolve to work towards a 'viksit bharat' (industrial India) and remove any vestiges of colonialism from any corner or in our hearts," said PM Modi

"India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute towards it. Every govt has to address this aspiration society," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is an example of the entire nation coming together to celebrate the spirit of our glorious country, said PM Modi.

He said when India attained freedom, there were many skeptics who doubted its development trajectory. "But, they did not know there is something different about the people of this land. They did not know that this soil is special," PM Modi added.

PM Modi said India is the mother of democracy and we have seen a lot of ups and downs in the last 75 years. He said, "There have been sorrows as well as achievements in these years. We faced natural calamities, wars and other problems. But unity in diversity became our guiding power."

India marched forward against all odds, despite problems of war, terrorism, food security and natural calamities

The country is grateful to Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Asfaq Ulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil, countless such revolutionaries who shook the foundation of British rule.

The tricolour is being waved not only in every corner of India, but in every corner of the world today -- in some form or the other -- by Indians or those who have immense love for India.

Today is a historic day. It is an aupicious opportunity to take a step forward towards a new path

"During our freedom struggle, there was not one year where our freedom fighters did not face brutality and cruelty. Today is the day when, as we pay them our respects, we need to remember their vision and dream for India," says PM Modi

He congratulated all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day. "It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve," he said.

Prime Minister Modi has used his Red Fort address to roll out new policies and highlight how measures taken by his government have put India on a growth trajectory. The National Hydrogen Mission, the Gati Shakti Master Plan, and the inauguration of 75 Vande Bharat trains in 75 weeks were all announced by PM Modi in his address from the previous year. PM Modi stated in 2020 that the project to build an optical fibre network connecting more than six lakh villages will be finished in one thousand days.

