NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule said that in a democracy, listening is as important as speaking, in response to PM Modi's digs. She added the country's worrying state is the priority over the leadership question for the INDIA alliance.

NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule on Sunday said that in a democracy, the ability to listen is as important as the right to speak. Talking to media persons here, Sule said that the state of the nation is worrying, and that is where the work needs to be done.

She was asked about the remarks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shri Ram College of Commerce’s centenary event in which he took digs at the Congress as also at some opposition parties. Congress leaders have slammed PM Modi’s remarks. "Just as we possess the power of speech, in a robust democracy—one I deeply believe in—we must also possess the capacity to listen. They have the right to criticise us; just as we speak about their policies, they too have the right to speak. In a democracy, if one has the power to speak, one must also have the capacity to listen," she said.

'Who leads isn't what matters'

Asked if a woman should step forward to lead the INDIA alliance, she said who is at the forefront or in the background doesn't really matter. "Who is at the forefront or in the background doesn't really matter. We are dedicated to serving the country, and the current economic situation is deeply concerning. For me—and for all of us—the question of who leads isn't what matters most. The state of the nation is worrying, and that is where the work needs to be done."

Safety a Paramount Concern

She stressed the need to prioritise safety during festivals while reacting to reports of two casualties during Dahi Handi celebrations in Maharashtra. "Safety is always a paramount concern. I watched various channels yesterday; many were talking about building human pyramids 14-15 tiers high. In my view, safety must be prioritised. Festivals should certainly be celebrated, but safety comes first. Whenever you step out of your home, remember that your mother, wife, or sister is waiting for you,” Sule said.

A report earlier said that the number of people injured during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai has risen to 168.