IMD issues red alert for northeastern states amid severe flooding in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the number of flood-affected districts in Assam has surged from 12 to 19, with the affected population escalating from 2.62 lakh to 6.44 lakh people.

In a recent development, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for all northeastern states, forecasting extremely heavy rain as severe flooding continues to devastate Assam and Arunachal Pradesh due to rising water levels of the Brahmaputra river.

District-wise red alerts have also been issued, particularly for areas located near the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, to warn residents of the imminent danger.

In Arunachal Pradesh, schools in Itanagar have been closed from July 2 to July 6 due to flooding and the risk of further landslides triggered by the relentless rain. All rivers in Arunachal Pradesh are currently above the danger mark, causing significant flooding in low-lying areas of the East Siang and Lower Siang districts.

The floods have claimed 35 lives so far, and 26,199.18 hectares of crop area have been inundated, according to ASDMA reports. Additionally, 4,85,736 animals have been affected by the flooding.

Rescue operations are ongoing but face challenges due to landslides and lack of surface connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh. The Assam Rifles have rescued 500 people stranded in flood-hit areas under 'Operation Saviour,' according to an India Today report.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army are on standby to address emergencies, and the situation is being closely monitored by all MLAs and officials.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah called me and assured all necessary assistance to manage the situation," Sarma said.

The IMD's warnings and the ongoing efforts by authorities aim to mitigate the impact of the severe flooding and ensure the safety of the affected populations in the northeastern states.

