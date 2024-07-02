Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lonavala tragedy: Pune district administration issues guidelines for monsoon tourism safety

    According to reports, Collector Suhas Divase directed authorities to conduct a thorough survey to identify potential hazards in popular tourist areas within the Western Ghats, including Maval, Mulshi, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Velha, and Ambegaon.

    Lonavala tragedy: Pune district administration issues guidelines for monsoon tourism safety AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

    Following the tragic deaths of a woman and four children who were swept away at a waterfall near Bhushi Dam in Lonavala, the Pune district administration has issued a complete guidelines to ensure the safety of tourists during the monsoon season.

    According to reports, Collector Suhas Divase directed authorities to conduct a thorough survey to identify potential hazards in popular tourist areas within the Western Ghats, including Maval, Mulshi, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Velha, and Ambegaon.

    Schools in Kashmir to get 10-day summer vacation due to rising temperatures; check details

    Divase stressed the importance of visiting and assessing the safety of picnic spots such as rivers, lakes, dams, waterfalls, forts, and forest areas. He instructed officials to install warning boards to demarcate prohibited zones and recommended that areas prone to disasters and where safety measures cannot be implemented should be closed to tourists.

    "District officials have been instructed to ensure that safety measures are in place at popular destinations like Bhushi, Pavana Dam, Lonavala, Sinhgad, Malshej, and Tamhini Ghat, which attract large crowds during the monsoon," an official said.

    Several agencies, including revenue, forest, railways, municipal corporations, and the Public Works Department (PWD), have been urged to deploy divers, rescue boats, lifeguards, and life jackets at water bodies frequented by tourists.

    Monsoon rains: South India sees 14% increase in June rainfall over last 5 years

    Divase also called for collaboration with NGOs, rescue foundations, trekkers, and locals to enhance safety efforts.

    To further safeguard visitors, Divase announced that access to forest spots will be restricted after 6 pm.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sudha Murthy's new career at 74: Son Rohan expresses pride over his mother's Rajya Sabha debut

    Sudha Murthy's new career at 74: Son Rohan expresses pride over his mother's Rajya Sabha debut

    Criminal law sections change after 165 years: 302 is not murder, 376 is not rape, 420 is not cheating; brief list here anr

    Criminal law sections change after 165 years: 302 is not murder, 376 is not rape, 420 is not cheating; Read

    Actor Darshan's fan criticised on social media over child's photoshoot with 'Khaidi no 6106' prisoner attire vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Outrage erupts over photoshoot mocking actor Darshan, child wears 'Khaidi No. 6106'

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 422 July 02 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 422 July 02 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Monsoon rains: South India sees fourteen per cent increase in June rainfall over last five years vkp

    Monsoon rains: South India sees 14% increase in June rainfall over last 5 years

    Recent Stories

    MS Dhoni to Ranbir Kapoor: A look at unmissable looks by celeb-favourite hairstylist Aalim Hakim gcw

    MS Dhoni to Ranbir Kapoor: A look at unmissable looks by celeb-favourite hairstylist Aalim Hakim

    Sudha Murthy's new career at 74: Son Rohan expresses pride over his mother's Rajya Sabha debut

    Sudha Murthy's new career at 74: Son Rohan expresses pride over his mother's Rajya Sabha debut

    Patanjali Foods to CSB Bank: Stocks to watch out on July 02 RKK

    Patanjali Foods to CSB Bank: Stocks to watch out on July 02

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 2 2024: Price of 8 gm gold goes up by Rs 80 anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 2: Price of 8 gm gold goes up by Rs 80

    Hindenburg gets show cause from SEBI, research firm calls it 'nonsense' gcw

    Hindenburg gets show cause from SEBI, research firm calls it 'nonsense'

    Recent Videos

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon