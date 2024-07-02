Lonavala tragedy: Pune district administration issues guidelines for monsoon tourism safety

According to reports, Collector Suhas Divase directed authorities to conduct a thorough survey to identify potential hazards in popular tourist areas within the Western Ghats, including Maval, Mulshi, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Velha, and Ambegaon.

Following the tragic deaths of a woman and four children who were swept away at a waterfall near Bhushi Dam in Lonavala, the Pune district administration has issued a complete guidelines to ensure the safety of tourists during the monsoon season.

According to reports, Collector Suhas Divase directed authorities to conduct a thorough survey to identify potential hazards in popular tourist areas within the Western Ghats, including Maval, Mulshi, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Velha, and Ambegaon.

Divase stressed the importance of visiting and assessing the safety of picnic spots such as rivers, lakes, dams, waterfalls, forts, and forest areas. He instructed officials to install warning boards to demarcate prohibited zones and recommended that areas prone to disasters and where safety measures cannot be implemented should be closed to tourists.

"District officials have been instructed to ensure that safety measures are in place at popular destinations like Bhushi, Pavana Dam, Lonavala, Sinhgad, Malshej, and Tamhini Ghat, which attract large crowds during the monsoon," an official said.

Several agencies, including revenue, forest, railways, municipal corporations, and the Public Works Department (PWD), have been urged to deploy divers, rescue boats, lifeguards, and life jackets at water bodies frequented by tourists.

Divase also called for collaboration with NGOs, rescue foundations, trekkers, and locals to enhance safety efforts.

To further safeguard visitors, Divase announced that access to forest spots will be restricted after 6 pm.

