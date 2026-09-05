IIT Delhi mourned the death of Prof Krishna AchutaRao of the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences. A well-known climate change researcher, he served for two decades, held key administrative posts, and contributed significantly to international bodies like IPCC.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Friday mourned the death of Prof Krishna AchutaRao, a professor at the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences (CAS), who passed away on Friday.

An Illustrious Career at IIT Delhi

Prof AchutaRao had served at IIT Delhi for around two decades and held several positions of responsibility during his tenure, including Dean (Faculty) and Head of the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences. The institute said he also played an instrumental role in establishing its Centre of Excellence for Climate Change Adaptation.

A Leader in Climate Science

The institute described AchutaRao as a well-known researcher whose work focused on climate change, climate risk assessment and adaptation to climate change.

During his academic and research career, he contributed significantly to various international bodies, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the World Climate Research Program. His work at IIT Delhi spanned about two decades, during which he took on academic and administrative responsibilities in addition to his research activities.

His association with the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences and his role in establishing the Centre of Excellence for Climate Change Adaptation were among his contributions to the institute, II AchutaRao’s association with international scientific bodies also formed an important part of his professional contribution. The institute noted his significant involvement with the IPCC and the World Climate Research Program.

Institute Mourns Loss

The institute extended its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and students. In its condolence message, IIT Delhi remembered AchutaRao’s long association with the institution and his contributions to climate science and research.

His work in climate change research, risk assessment and adaptation had connected his academic work at IIT Delhi with wider international scientific efforts. His association with international organisations and programmes also reflected his contribution to research beyond the institute. The institute community expressed its condolences to all those who knew and worked with him, particularly his family, friends and students.

Prof Krishna AchutaRao’s death marks the loss of a senior member of IIT Delhi’s Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, where he had spent around two decades contributing to research, academic leadership and the development of work related to climate change adaptation. (ANI)