On Krishna Janmashtami in Varanasi, a special tableau featured models of PM Modi's dream projects, the Vande Bharat Express and a ropeway. It also showcased replicas of famous temples, blending development with tradition.

Janmashtami Tableau Blends Development and Devotion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project, the ropeway and Vande Bharat Express, were a special attraction among the tableaux decorated for Krishna Janmashtami in Varanasi. In the Jaitpura area of Varanasi, some people specially created a tableau depicting the ropeway and Vande Bharat Express, along with models of various famous temples in the country. These special temple models included the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Kanak Bhawan, Dashrath Mahal, the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Indore, the Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura, the Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, the forts of Rajasthan and Jaipur, and temples in South India. In essence, temples and developments across India, including ropeways, railway development, and road development, were showcased for Krishna Janmashtami.

Shyam Sundar Gupta, who created the tableau, said, "Today is Krishna Janmashtami, and we decorate this tableau every year. Today marks 51 years. In it, you will see the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor, Ram Nagar Fort, Kedarnath, Vrindavan, Banke Bihari Temple, Delhi's Red Fort, Ayodhya's Fort, Dasharath Bhavan, and more. We decorate it with great pomp and splendour. Here, in the technology section, there is a ropeway and Vande Bharat." The development tableau on Janmashtami became a special attraction for visitors. (ANI)