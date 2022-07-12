Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICMR creates eco-friendly technology to kill mosquitoes

    The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that vector-borne illnesses account for more than 17% of all infectious diseases, killing over 700,000 people each year. They can be brought on by parasites, bacteria, or viruses.

    ICMR creates eco friendly technology to kill mosquitoes gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 12, 2022, 9:57 AM IST

    In a first, the ICMR's top Vector Control Research Centre in Puducherry has created Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti strain VCRC B-17) Technology, which kills mosquito and black-fly larvae while causing no harm to other insects, aquatic wildlife, or mammals.

    This is likely to provide India a boost in its fight against vector-borne illnesses such as Malaria, Filariasis, Japanese Encephalitis, Dengue, Chikungunya, and Zika.

    Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister, handed over Bti technology to the state-run Hindustan Insecticides Ltd last month for commercial manufacturing and usage in India. The HIL also intends to export Bti biolarvicides to tropical and subtropical parts of the world, which have a high burden of mosquito-borne illnesses, in addition to black flies, which cause river blindness in African countries.

    Also Read | Monsoon season: Avoid contracting contagious diseases by taking these precautions

    The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that vector-borne illnesses account for more than 17% of all infectious diseases, killing over 700,000 people each year. They can be brought on by parasites, bacteria, or viruses.

    In India, the anticipated market size for Bti technology is over 1000 crore per year. India is now aiming to export Bti technology since the world's tropical and subtropical regions have a high burden of mosquito-borne illnesses, as well as black flies, which transmit river blindness in African countries.

    The state-owned corporation intends to sell Bti bio-larvicides to tropical and subtropical regions plagued by mosquito-borne illnesses and black flies, which spread river blindness in African countries.

    Also Read | World Malaria Day 2022: Schemes introduced by government to eradicate the mosquito-borne disease

    According to the health ministry, India has registered 10,172 dengue cases with three deaths as of May. This year, 1,554 instances of chikungunya were reported until June, while 21,558 malaria cases and four fatalities were reported through April.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2022, 9:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AI powered tech for soldiers to keep Chinese at bay along the LAC

    AI-powered tech for soldiers to keep Chinese at bay along the LAC

    Cyber police probing sexual harassment of Delhi BJP spokeswoman

    Cyber police probing sexual harassment of Delhi BJP spokeswoman

    RBI big move to boost Rupee for global trade

    RBI's big move to boost Rupee for global trade

    India at 75 Forces to be honoured with Independence anniversary Medal

    India@75: Forces to be honoured with Independence anniversary medal

    Political war over Opposition being ignored for national emblem unveil - adt

    Political war over Opposition being ignored for national emblem unveil

    Recent Stories

    Shivarajkumar birthday: Superstar's '45' poster out by Nagarjuna, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sivakarthikeyan RBA

    Shivarajkumar birthday: Superstar's '45' poster out by Nagarjuna, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sivakarthikeyan

    Apple iPhone 14 launch date confirmed Is it releasing on September 13 Know here gcw

    iPhone 14 launch date confirmed? Is it releasing on September 13? Know here

    AI powered tech for soldiers to keep Chinese at bay along the LAC

    AI-powered tech for soldiers to keep Chinese at bay along the LAC

    Nothing Phone 1 to launch today know when and where to watch event live gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) to launch today; know when and where to watch event live

    James Webb Space Telescope takes deepest ever image of the universe

    NASA releases the deepest ever image of the universe

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon
    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon