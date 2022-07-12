ICMR creates eco-friendly technology to kill mosquitoes

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that vector-borne illnesses account for more than 17% of all infectious diseases, killing over 700,000 people each year. They can be brought on by parasites, bacteria, or viruses.

In a first, the ICMR's top Vector Control Research Centre in Puducherry has created Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti strain VCRC B-17) Technology, which kills mosquito and black-fly larvae while causing no harm to other insects, aquatic wildlife, or mammals.

This is likely to provide India a boost in its fight against vector-borne illnesses such as Malaria, Filariasis, Japanese Encephalitis, Dengue, Chikungunya, and Zika.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister, handed over Bti technology to the state-run Hindustan Insecticides Ltd last month for commercial manufacturing and usage in India. The HIL also intends to export Bti biolarvicides to tropical and subtropical parts of the world, which have a high burden of mosquito-borne illnesses, in addition to black flies, which cause river blindness in African countries.

In India, the anticipated market size for Bti technology is over 1000 crore per year. India is now aiming to export Bti technology since the world's tropical and subtropical regions have a high burden of mosquito-borne illnesses, as well as black flies, which transmit river blindness in African countries.

The state-owned corporation intends to sell Bti bio-larvicides to tropical and subtropical regions plagued by mosquito-borne illnesses and black flies, which spread river blindness in African countries.

According to the health ministry, India has registered 10,172 dengue cases with three deaths as of May. This year, 1,554 instances of chikungunya were reported until June, while 21,558 malaria cases and four fatalities were reported through April.