World Malaria Day 2022: Schemes introduced by government to eradicate the mosquito-borne disease

The onset of summer brings along an army of mosquitos that can cause a number of diseases. Mosquitoes are perhaps the only predator that has thrived through the centuries, causing death through vector-borne diseases.

World Malaria Day is celebrated and observed on 25 April every year to raise awareness about this life-threatening disease that continues to pose a threat to mankind.

Malaria is caused due to the bite of the female Anopheles mosquito (which is infected with the malaria-causing plasmodium parasite). Almost half of the world's citizens are at a risk of malaria and the chances of people residing in poor countries contracting the disease are much higher.

According to the World Health Organization’s data, as many as 241 million people were infected with this deadly disease in 2020, with most of these cases reported in Africa. While the WHO has stated that malaria is curable and preventable disease with the correct treatment, many people still die from the lack of access to adequate healthcare.

The theme for World Malaria Day this year is ‘Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives’.

On Malaria Day 2022, know about the schemes introduced by the Indian states to eradicate malaria and how they have been doing.

Dastak Abhiyan by Uttar Pradesh Government: Focusing on prevention before treatment, the Uttar Pradesh Government launched the Dastak Abhiyan, which aims to become malaria-free by 2030. Launched in one of the largest states of the country, Dastak Abhiyan aims prevent the spread of communicable diseases, including malaria, and ASHA and Anganwadi workers have been given the responsibility to inform people about the scheme.

Malaria Mukt Bastar Abhiyaan by Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh government to tackle the problem of malaria launched ‘Malaria Mukt Bastar Abhiyaan’ in January 2020 to combat the issue. After the success of the campaign in Bastar, the state government further extended the programme to the rest of the state. About 10 months after the initiative was launched, the seven districts in Chhattisgarh have seen a 65.5 per cent year-on-year decline in the total cases of malaria recorded. In 2022, Chhattisgarh has also been selected for a national award to be conferred by the Health Ministry to mark World Malaria Day for excelling in battling malaria.

DaMan by Odisha Government: The Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakaran (DAMaN) scheme, an Odisha initiative for elimination of malaria in remote areas, was launched in 2017. Under DaMan, mass screenings have been organized twice a year at malaria camps in April-June and September-October in remote locations of the State. Under DaMan, the indoor residual spray method is used and the entire population undergoes a malaria test. The malaria intervention programme in Odisha has helped in bringing down a significant number of cases in the state.

Initiatives taken by Telangana to fight Malaria: Telangana State has received national recognition and appreciation for its efforts to eliminate malaria in the past six years between 2015 and 2021, as part of the National Framework for Malaria Elimination in India (NFMEI) initiative. Due to the untiring efforts to eliminate malaria, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), MOHFW, has said that Telangana, which had Category-2 classification in malaria elimination has now been upgraded and classified as Category-1.

Friday-Dryday initiative by Andhra Pradesh Government: ‘Weekly Dry Day (Friday)’, an initiative by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to prevent dengue, malaria and other vector-borne diseases, brought down the number of malaria cases in the State. Andhra Pradesh government has also instructed everyone to clean their surroundings and control the mosquitoes breeding by following every Friday as a dry day.