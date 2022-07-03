Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon season: Avoid contracting contagious diseases by taking these precautions

    The monsoon brings numerous contagious diseases, such as those spread by mosquitoes like dengue or by contaminated food and water like typhoid.

    Monsoon season: Avoid contracting contagious diseases by taking these precautions RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 3, 2022, 1:57 PM IST

    The monsoon clears the air and provides respite from the sweltering heat. The atmosphere before and after a rainstorm is invaluable. As much as we enjoy this lovely time of year, the monsoon also brings with it several contagious diseases, such as typhoid and dengue, which are transmitted by mosquitoes.

    Dr. Vishal Parmar, a consultant and a paediatrician at Wockhardt Hospitals, recently spoke with the Hindustan Times about some precautions that individuals can take to avoid falling sick this time of year.

    "Make sure your water is safe to drink" (use boiled water, especially for infants below one year). Before eating, thoroughly wash all fruits and vegetables, the speaker emphasised. Steer clear of raw foods like chutneys, salads, fresh juices and water from the outside. The health expert advised individuals to take additional precautions with their cleanliness and advised them to thoroughly wash their hands and feet after going outside. Always maintain clean, clipped nails.

    Monsoon season: Avoid contracting contagious diseases by taking these precautions RBA
    Here are some other things that people should follow:

    Consume Vit-C-rich foods.
    Consuming vitamin C-rich foods is one of the simplest methods to increase immunity. You may incorporate oranges, sprouts, and fresh green veggies in your everyday meals.

    Avoid junk: 
    To avoid becoming sick during the monsoon, staying away from street food is crucial. Food sold on the street is frequently exposed to the elements, making dangerous germs possibly settle there.

    Monsoon season: Avoid contracting contagious diseases by taking these precautions RBA

    Put a disinfectant in the water before bath:
    Many young people have it on their bucket lists to go for a stroll in the rain. We're not stopping you from enjoying one of life's joys, but don't forget to clean your bath with anything like Dettol, Savlon, or Betadine. The bacteria that you carry after being wet in the rain will be eliminated thanks to this.

    Iron all of your clothing:
    When monsoon season is in full swing, closets, wardrobes, and almirahs may become moist. The next best thing is to get them ironed since damp moisture breeds mould.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2022, 1:57 PM IST
