Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hyderabad SHOCKER! Neighbour dispute escalates into brutal assault; man, his pet Husky left injured (WATCH)

    Following the altercation, which reportedly stemmed from a previous dispute between the families, police have taken five individuals into custody and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

    Hyderabad SHOCKER! Neighbour dispute escalates into brutal assault; man, his pet Husky left injured (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2024, 2:31 PM IST

    In what seemed to be an ordinary neighbourhood dispute in Hyderabad's Rahmatnagar, soon  escalated into a brutal assault, leaving two individuals and their pet dog with serious injuries. The incident, that was recorded on CCTV, showed a harrowing scene of aggression as a group of men launch a coordinated attack on a man and his dog with sticks, while his family members, who intervened, were also targeted.

    Following the altercation, which reportedly stemmed from a previous dispute between the families, police have taken five individuals into custody and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

    Kejriwal's assistant Bibhav Kumar seen with CM amidst Swati Maliwal misbehavior row; BJP raises concerns

    It is reportedly said that the despute began last week when Madhu and his relatives were out with their Siberian Husky. Allegedly, an encounter occurred wherein Dhanunjay and his family members claimed to have been attacked by the dog. This altercation prompted both families to file police complaints.

    The situation escalated on Tuesday (May 14) evening when Srinath, Madhu's brother, was walking the dog outside their home. As Dhanunjay and two others passed by, the CCTV footage captured a sudden escalation of violence. Initially, Srinath is seen holding the dog on a leash as the men walk past, but the situation quickly devolves into chaos.

    The attackers, armed with sticks, launch a vicious assault on Srinath, with all five men joining in.

    'Women safety not an issue for INDIA Bloc?': Kejriwal ducking question over Swati Maliwal sparks row (WATCH)

    Despite attempts by family members to intervene and shield Srinath, the assault persists. Shocked local residents gather as the attackers mercilessly continue their onslaught. In a particularly distressing moment, one of the attackers targets the dog, inflicting severe harm before fleeing the scene.

    As a result of the attack, Srinath and a family member sustained severe injuries and were required urgent medical attention. Meanwhile, the injured dog was rushed to a nearby pet clinic, where it was seen writhing in pain.

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 2:31 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 MARD know all about political party in Uttar Pradesh fighting polls for mens rights gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | MARD: Know all about political party in UP fighting polls for men's rights

    Kerala: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in next few days; Yellow alert in 9 districts today May 16 2024 anr

    Kerala: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in next few days; Yellow alert in 9 districts today

    'Kya badhiya makeup kiya hai': PM Modi praises children dressed as himself and CM Yogi at Jaunpur rally (WATCH)

    'Kya badhiya makeup kiya hai': PM Modi praises children dressed as himself & CM Yogi at Jaunpur rally (WATCH)

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul's mother apologises, confirms second marriage of son with Paravur woman anr

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul's mother apologises, confirms son's second marriage

    Bibhav Kumar, accused of misbehaving with Swati Maliwal, summoned by women's panel gcw

    Bibhav Kumar, accused of misbehaving with Swati Maliwal, summoned by women's panel

    Recent Stories

    Vladimir Putin in China: Xi Jinping calls Russian Prez 'great friend', vows to rejuvenate China-Russia ties (WATCH) snt

    Putin in China: Xi Jinping calls Russian Prez 'great friend', vows to rejuvenate China-Russia ties (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 MARD know all about political party in Uttar Pradesh fighting polls for mens rights gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | MARD: Know all about political party in UP fighting polls for men's rights

    Football Arsenal unveil classic new home kit featuring iconic cannon for 2024/25 season osf

    Arsenal unveil classic new home kit featuring iconic cannon for 2024/25 season

    Kerala: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in next few days; Yellow alert in 9 districts today May 16 2024 anr

    Kerala: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in next few days; Yellow alert in 9 districts today

    'Even homemade food poses health risks', says ICMR; Here's why vkp

    'Even homemade food poses health risks', says ICMR; Here's why

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon