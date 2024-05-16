Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kejriwal's assistant Bibhav Kumar seen with CM amidst Swati Maliwal misbehavior row; BJP raises concerns

    CM Kejriwal is all set to hold a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Thursday (May 16), adding intrigue to the timing of Kumar's appearance with the Delhi chief minister.

    Arvind Kejriwal's assistant Bibhav Kumar seen with CM amidst Swati Maliwal misbehavior row; BJP raises concerns AJR
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

    In the midst of escalating controversy surrounding the alleged misbehavior of Bibhav Kumar, personal assistant to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his presence alongside CM Kejriwal at Lucknow airport has stirred further debate.

    On Wednesday night, Bibhav Kumar was seen accompanying CM Kejriwal, along with another AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh. This comes just days after reports emerged of Kumar's alleged misbehavior with AAP MP Swati Maliwal.

    CM Kejriwal is all set to hold a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Thursday (May 16), adding intrigue to the timing of Kumar's appearance with the Delhi chief minister.

    The controversy unfolded earlier this week when Sanjay Singh publicly said that Bibhav Kumar had "misbehaved" with Swati Maliwal at Kejriwal's official residence. This announcement came in the wake of Maliwal making a police call from the CM's residence and subsequently visiting the Civil Lines police station.

    Wednesday saw Sanjay Singh meeting with Swati Maliwal, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified its criticism of CM Kejriwal, demanding transparency and accountability in the matter.

    However, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders remained tight-lipped about the details of Singh's meeting with Maliwal, who remained unavailable for comment. The meeting at Maliwal's residence is interpreted as an effort to reconcile with a party colleague who has been associated with AAP since its inception.

    Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to social media to lambast Kejriwal, sharing a picture of Bibhav Kumar with the Delhi CM on the platform X. Poonawalla alleged that the lack of action against Kumar suggested Kejriwal's complicity in the incident, drawing parallels to the mythological tale of Draupadi's disrobing.

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 10:06 AM IST
