Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Women safety not an issue for INDIA Bloc?': Kejriwal ducking question over Swati Maliwal sparks row (WATCH)

    A reporter questioned the top leaders regarding the Swati Maliwal issue. When queried about the matter, CM Kejriwal was seen maintaining a stoic silence, while Akhilesh Yadav dismissed the topic, stressing the need to focus on more pressing issues at hand.

    Women safety not an issue for INDIA Bloc?': Kejriwal ducking question over Swati Maliwal sparks outrage (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (May 16) paid a visit to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's party office in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. However, his visit has sparked speculation amidst ongoing political collaborations.

    During the meeting, both leaders exchanged pleasantries in what appeared to be a warm atmosphere. CM Kejriwal was accompanied by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, signalling a strategic engagement between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Samajwadi Party, as they join forces in the INDIA bloc to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the current political landscape.

    Scam alert: Covishield vaccine scare now scamsters latest weapon to get your personal data

    Meanwhile, a reporter's question regarding the Swati Maliwal issue drew attention. When queried about the matter, CM Kejriwal was seen maintaining a stoic silence, while Akhilesh Yadav dismissed the topic, stressing the need to focus on more pressing issues at hand. This stance has prompted questions about the prioritisation of women's safety within the INDIA alliance.

    Kejriwal's assistant Bibhav Kumar seen with CM amidst Swati Maliwal misbehavior row; BJP raises concerns

    In response to queries about AAP MP Swati Maliwal's assault case, Sanjay Singh had launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of selective silence on issues of national concern. Singh cited instances of alleged neglect, including incidents in Manipur and the actions of certain political figures, while emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency in addressing such issues.

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Family of man died in Muscat protests with his body at Air India Express office in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Family of man died in Muscat protests with his body at Air India Express office in Thiruvananthapuram

    Fake 'bomb' note found in Delhi-Vadodara Air India flight's washroom sparks panic (WATCH) snt

    Fake 'bomb' note found in Delhi-Vadodara Air India flight's washroom sparks panic (WATCH)

    Scam alert: Covishield vaccine scare now scamsters latest weapon to get your personal data AJR

    Scam alert: Covishield vaccine scare now scamsters latest weapon to get your personal data

    '10kg free ration if INDI alliance comes to power': AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge vkp

    ‘10kg free ration if INDI alliance comes to power’: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge

    Arvind Kejriwal's assistant Bibhav Kumar seen with CM amidst Swati Maliwal misbehavior row; BJP raises concerns AJR

    Kejriwal's assistant Bibhav Kumar seen with CM amidst Swati Maliwal misbehavior row; BJP raises concerns

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Family of man died in Muscat protests with his body at Air India Express office in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Family of man died in Muscat protests with his body at Air India Express office in Thiruvananthapuram

    Bengaluru-Mysuru highway exposed: Heavy rainfall reveals poor infrastructure vkp

    Bengaluru-Mysuru highway exposed: Heavy rainfall reveals poor infrastructure

    Fake 'bomb' note found in Delhi-Vadodara Air India flight's washroom sparks panic (WATCH) snt

    Fake 'bomb' note found in Delhi-Vadodara Air India flight's washroom sparks panic (WATCH)

    THROWBACK THURSDAY: When Sanjay Dutt was MADLY in love with Madhuri Dixit RKK

    THROWBACK: When Sanjay Dutt was MADLY in love with Madhuri Dixit

    Dengue In Bengaluru -7 tips to keep yourself safe THIS monsoon RBA

    Dengue In Bengaluru -7 tips to keep yourself safe THIS monsoon

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon