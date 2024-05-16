'Women safety not an issue for INDIA Bloc?': Kejriwal ducking question over Swati Maliwal sparks row (WATCH)

A reporter questioned the top leaders regarding the Swati Maliwal issue. When queried about the matter, CM Kejriwal was seen maintaining a stoic silence, while Akhilesh Yadav dismissed the topic, stressing the need to focus on more pressing issues at hand.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (May 16) paid a visit to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's party office in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. However, his visit has sparked speculation amidst ongoing political collaborations.

During the meeting, both leaders exchanged pleasantries in what appeared to be a warm atmosphere. CM Kejriwal was accompanied by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, signalling a strategic engagement between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Samajwadi Party, as they join forces in the INDIA bloc to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the current political landscape.

Meanwhile, a reporter's question regarding the Swati Maliwal issue drew attention. When queried about the matter, CM Kejriwal was seen maintaining a stoic silence, while Akhilesh Yadav dismissed the topic, stressing the need to focus on more pressing issues at hand. This stance has prompted questions about the prioritisation of women's safety within the INDIA alliance.

In response to queries about AAP MP Swati Maliwal's assault case, Sanjay Singh had launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of selective silence on issues of national concern. Singh cited instances of alleged neglect, including incidents in Manipur and the actions of certain political figures, while emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency in addressing such issues.

