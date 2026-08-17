An unidentified person set fire to a parked auto-rickshaw in Hyderabad. The owner has filed a complaint suspecting his son-in-law due to a family dispute. Police have recovered a petrol bottle and are investigating CCTV footage.

Auto-rickshaw set on fire over family dispute

An unidentified individual allegedly set fire to a parked auto-rickshaw in the early morning hours of Monday in DNR Colony, Jillelaguda, under the limits of Meerpet Police Station in Hyderabad. According to locals, the fire broke out around 3:40 AM. Residents noticed the flames and doused the fire using water buckets, bringing it under control before it could spread. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Upon reaching the spot, police recovered a petrol bottle and are currently verifying CCTV footage and investigating the matter. The owner of the vehicle, identified as Ramavath Chandu, has filed a formal complaint with the police alleging that his son-in-law may have set fire to the vehicle following an ongoing dispute between them.

Speaking on the matter, a police official said, "We received a 100 dial call from the auto owner in the early morning hours. Locals had already controlled the fire by the time we reached the spot. The owner has given a complaint alleging the involvement of his son-in-law. We are currently investigating the matter."

6 killed in separate Telangana road accident

Earlier, in a separate incident, six people were killed, and six others were left injured after an auto-rickshaw collided with a truck in Telangana's Sangareddy district, police said on August 12. According to the police official, the accident took place at around 8 pm on Tuesday night at Satwar X Road in Satwar village, under the Zaheerabad Police Station limits in Sangareddy district. The official added that the injured were shifted to Bidar Government Hospital for further treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. Police said further investigation into the accident is underway. (ANI)