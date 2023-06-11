HUGE heist in Ludhiana! Rs 7 crore looted from firm, probe underway

A huge robbery of Rs 7 crore has been carried out in Ludhiana, Punjab. Around 8 miscreants entered the office of CMS Security Company, which deposits cash in ATMs in Rajguru Nagar with weapons. The miscreants took the employees hostage and carried out the robbery.

A group of at least eight masked men broke into a cash management security system (CMS) office in the early hours of Saturday and ran off with about Rs 7 crore in cash, a cash van, and two rifles belonging to the security personnel. This heist is likely one of the biggest in the city of Ludhiana.

The accused entered the business at approximately 1:30 in the morning and stayed there for around an hour; however, the police were only informed of the theft at around 7 in the morning when the employees were able to escape. The workers claimed to have heard a lady's voice, and the police believe that there was a woman among the criminals.

The company's security has multiple flaws, and the authorities have not ruled out someone with knowledge of how it operates being involved.

Also Read | Fuel Price Hike In Punjab: Petrol up 92 paise, Diesel up 88 paise

The Police Commissioner in Ludhiana Mandeep Singh Sidhu described the crime in further detail: "The firm takes cash from several banks and puts it into ATMs. On Friday, a little over Rs 12 crore in cash was collected and kept in the corporate headquarters. Five employees, including two security guards, were there at the time of the crime, but they were all asleep when the accused opened fire. The accused intimidated the other workers after tying up both security officers with ropes. Additionally, the workers' cell phones were damaged."

The police said the first inquiry showed that two of the accused entered by climbing the roughly 10-foot-tall back border wall before opening the main gate to let others in. All of the suspects had masks on and were armed with pointed objects. "According to the company's knowledge, they had around Rs 12 crores with them, of which approximately Rs 4 crores is still in the office. Which indicates that the accused stole almost Rs 7 crores," Sidhu added.

Also Read | Heavy rains to lash Kerala in next five days as 'Biparjoy' intensifies into extremely severe cyclonic storm

The police further said that the suspects left in a cash vehicle that had three firearms. A few hours later, the car and the weapons were discovered abandoned in the Ludhiana Rural area's Pandoli village. Police are looking through CCTV video from the area.

All five employees were escorted to the police station by the authorities for questioning and statement recording. A few suspects have been pulled over for questioning from the Mullanpur area where the cash vehicle was discovered. It was in 1987 that Ludhiana had witnessed such a big heist when Rs 5. 70 crores were robbed from Punjab National Bank in the industrial area.

Also Read | 'My wife was stripped half-naked...' Soldier's video from Kashmir creates tremors in Tamil Nadu (WATCH)