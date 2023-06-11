Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fuel Price Hike In Punjab: Petrol up 92 paise, Diesel up 88 paise

    Fuel Price Hike In Punjab: The price of petrol has risen by 92 paise and diesel by 88 paise. This update has been communicated through a notification from the Taxation Department. The state government has implemented an increase of about one rupee in the prices of petrol and diesel. 

    Fuel Price Hike In Punjab: Petrol up 92 paise, Diesel up 88 paise
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 1:54 PM IST

    Fuel Price Surge: In Punjab, the cost of petrol has escalated by 92 paise, while diesel prices have risen by 88 paise. The Taxation Department has officially notified this increase. Surprisingly, despite indications from Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri and petroleum companies about potential price reductions, the Punjab government has decided to raise the prices of petrol and diesel. Consequently, the state government has implemented an increment of approximately one rupee on both fuels, which will take effect from midnight.

    An increment of around 1.8 per cent

    The state government has chosen to raise the VAT rate on petrol by approximately 1.8%. As a result, the cost of petrol has surged by 92 paise per litre. Similarly, due to a 1.13% increase in the VAT rate on diesel, its price has soared by 90 paise per litre. These rates incorporate a 10% surcharge. 

    Unfortunately, if petroleum companies reduce prices in the upcoming days, the people of Punjab will not experience significant benefits from the decision.

    Petrol now costs Rs 96.19 paise in Chandigarh

    Following the VAT hike imposed by the state government, the previous cost of petrol, which stood at Rs. 98.3 in Punjab, has now climbed to Rs 98.95. Likewise, the price of diesel, previously available at Rs 88.35, has risen to Rs 89.25. Presently, in Haryana, petrol is priced at Rs 97.82, and diesel costs Rs. 90.53. Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, petrol can be bought for 96.19 paise.

    Congress govt had reduced VAT

    It is worth noting that the previous Congress government led by Charanjit Singh Channi had lowered the VAT rates on petrol and diesel. Subsequently, the price of petrol per litre was reduced by Rs 10, while diesel witnessed a reduction of Rs 5 per litre. During that period, a VAT of 9.92% was applied to diesel, and petrol attracted a VAT of 13.77%. Channi asserted that petrol and diesel prices had never been this low in Punjab over the past 70 years. He emphasized that a simultaneous reduction of Rs 10 had never occurred before.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2023, 1:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Case against Asianet news reporter: CPI(M) defends Kerala Police action MV Govindan reaction anr

    Case against Asianet news reporter: CPI(M) defends Kerala Police action

    Cyclone Biparjoy update kerala rain yellow alert declares IMD anr

    Heavy rains to lash Kerala in next five days as 'Biparjoy' intensifies into extremely severe cyclonic storm

    My wife was stripped half-naked Soldier's video from Kashmir creates tremors in Tamil Nadu

    'My wife was stripped half-naked...' Soldier's video from Kashmir creates tremors in Tamil Nadu (WATCH)

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: 'Kerala Police in a state of madness' VT Balram Benny Behanan reactions anr

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: 'Kerala Police in a state of madness'

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 27

    From the India Gate: 'Marks'ism in Kerala, desert storm and more

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp scam Kolkata woman account hacked fraudsters ask for money from her phone contacts check details gcw

    WhatsApp scam: Kolkata woman's account hacked, fraudsters ask for money from her phone contacts

    Case against Asianet news reporter: CPI(M) defends Kerala Police action MV Govindan reaction anr

    Case against Asianet news reporter: CPI(M) defends Kerala Police action

    Find quick relief for a burned tongue: 5 effective tips to soothe discomfort ATG

    Find quick relief for burned tongue: 5 effective tips to soothe discomfort

    Cyclone Biparjoy update kerala rain yellow alert declares IMD anr

    Heavy rains to lash Kerala in next five days as 'Biparjoy' intensifies into extremely severe cyclonic storm

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to roll out new interface for group settings screen on iOS gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to roll out new interface for group settings screen on iOS

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon