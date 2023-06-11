Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'My wife was stripped half-naked...' Soldier's video from Kashmir creates tremors in Tamil Nadu (WATCH)

    Shocking video emerges of an Indian Army soldier deployed in Kashmir, who claimed that his wife back home in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai was brutally attacked by a mob. The video has now gone viral with BJP targeting the DMK government over failing to protect the soldier's family

    My wife was stripped half-naked Soldier's video from Kashmir creates tremors in Tamil Nadu
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

    The video of an Indian Army soldier from Kashmir is doing the rounds on social media in which he is seen alleging that his wife was assaulted by over 100 people in Tamil Nadu and that there had been no action taken by the police.

    In the undated video, the veracity of which is yet to be ascertained, the soldier identified as Havildar Prabhakar claimed that his wife was stripped half-naked and beaten very badly.

    As the video went viral, Tiruvannamalai Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan issued a clarification. While denying that the soldier's wife had been attacked, he said there was a personal dispute over land. 

    While stating that the soldier had been wrongly informed, the officer said that we are providing protection to her nevertheless.

    Reacting to the soldier's appeal, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai reached out to him and assured all help to his wife.

    Annamalai took to Twitter to say, "Had a telephonic conversation with the Havildar, who is bravely serving our country in Kashmir and his wife, based out of Tiruvannamalai. Truly gutted to hear her story & I felt ashamed that this had happened to her on our Tamil soil! Our party people are rushing to attend to her now, who is admitted to a hospital in Vellore."

    Even veterans expressed shock at the soldier's video.

    Lt Col N Thiagarajan (Retd.) said, "In what world is this just? This is the pathetic condition of an army soldier on duty in Kashmir kneeling down to save his wife in Tamil Nadu."

    "When a soldier leaves to protect the nation, it is the highest responsibility of the government to care for the spouse and family of the soldier. The rise in such incidents in TN shows the lawless condition," he said.

    The veteran went on request the Tamil Nadu Governor, state police and the National Commission of Women to take appropriate action and save the dignity of the women.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
