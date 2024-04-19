Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hubli corporator's daughter murder case: Demand for death penalty for accused grows as outrage ensues

    Neha Hiremath, daughter of a local politician, was brutally murdered in Karnataka, sparking widespread protests. Hindu groups demand justice and harsh punishment for the accused, leading to road blockades and demonstrations in various cities. Politicians from different parties join the outcry. Muslim leaders also condemn the act, emphasizing the need for severe punishment.

    ABVP, Hindu, Muslim activists condemn Hubli corporator's daughter's murder; demand death penalty for accused vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

    The shocking incident that has gripped Karnataka involves Neha Hiremath, the daughter of Hubli-Dharwad Corporation member Niranjan Hiremath, who was tragically murdered by a Muslim youth. She was stabbed nine times at the BVB college campus in Hubli. This incident has sparked widespread condemnation and protests across Karnataka. Various communities and organizations have united in their demand for justice, calling for severe punishment for the accused, Fayaz, who has been taken into judicial custody for 14 days.

    In Hubli, where the crime occurred, tensions have escalated, leading to a series of protests by the ABVP and Hindu organizations. Demonstrators have taken drastic measures such as blocking the Hubli-Dharwad road, and hundreds of students have joined in, sitting on the road and demanding the death penalty for Fayaz. Security has been beefed up around the BVB College, the site of the murder, in anticipation of further unrest.

    Karnataka: Muslim youth stabs Congress corporator's daughter 9 times at BVB campus for refusing love proposal

    Similarly, in Munavalli, Fayaz's hometown, the outrage is palpable. Pro-Hindu groups, along with local BJP members and supporters, have blocked the Sankeshwar-Savadatti State Highway as a sign of protest. Prominent leaders like Rajya Sabha member Eranna Kadadi and JDS leader Saurabh Chopra have been active in these demonstrations, which have seen large turnouts.

    The protests have also extended to Raichur, where ABVP activists gathered in front of the city's district collector's office to condemn the murder and demand that the case be handed over to the CBI for investigation. They have also called for increased security near college campuses to prevent such tragedies in the future.

    Karnataka horror: Four family members brutally killed in their sleep in Gadag

    Protests erupted in Bellary and Munavalli as well and outrage spread over the murder of student Neha Hiremath in Hubli. The streets near the Gandhi statue next to the railway station in Bellary were flooded with hundreds of members from various organizations demanding justice for Neha.

    The accused, Fayaz, faced calls for the harshest punishment, with demands for him to be hanged. Demonstrators urged authorities to take immediate action to protect women in the state, expressing dismay at the deteriorating law and order situation.

    Double murder shocks Bengaluru: Mother kills daughter's lover for murdering daughter before her eyes

    In Munavalli, the hometown of the accused Fayaz, Congress workers led by Savadatti MLA Vishwa Vaidya staged protests, blocking the state highway. Vaidya, joined by Muslim leaders and residents, emphasized the need for severe punishment for the accused. He passionately declared, "I too have a daughter, and I will not tolerate such incidents."

    Additionally, the Muslim community leaders across several towns including Alnavar, Kundagol, Kalaghatagi, and Dharwad have condemned the heinous act and urged the Police Commissioner of Hubli to ensure that Fayaz receives the harshest possible punishment.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
