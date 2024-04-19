‘Not Love Jihad…’ Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar on Hubli Congress corporator’s daughter murder case

Karnataka's Home Minister, G. Parameshwar, refuted claims of a communal angle in the tragic murder of a former corporator's daughter in Hubli, attributing it to a failed relationship rather than "love jihad." He criticized the BJP's politicization attempts and called for a non-partisan investigation to ensure justice for the victims, stressing adherence to legal protocols.

Karnataka, Home Minister G. Parameshwar has stepped forward to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident of the tragic murder of a former corporator's daughter in Hubli. Contrary to speculations suggesting a communal angle, Parameshwar emphasized that the incident stemmed from a relationship gone awry rather than any religious or political motive.

Addressing the media, Parameshwar asserted that it was a case of mutual love between the victim and the perpetrator. He recounted that when the girl decided to end the relationship and walk away, the accused resorted to violence. "I don't see love jihad there," Parameshwar stated firmly, debunking claims of religious coercion playing a role in the tragedy.



The Home Minister's remarks come in the wake of BJP leader Prahlad Joshi's statement implicating the incident as a case of "love jihad," a term used to describe the alleged coercion of Hindu women into converting to Islam through marriage. Parameshwar's categorical denial of any communal or political angle aims to steer the discourse back to the core issue of ensuring justice for the victims.

Expressing his disapproval of politicizing the incident, Parameshwar criticized the opposition BJP for attempting to blame the Congress party unjustly. He urged for a non-partisan approach towards such sensitive matters, especially amid ongoing elections. "The focus should be on thorough investigation and ensuring justice for the victims," Parameshwar asserted, emphasizing the need to handle the case strictly within the framework of the law.